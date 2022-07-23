AEW stars would welcome recent events in WWE



WWE continues in the process of transformation. The scandal in which Vince McMahon is involved and the recent announcement of his retirement from the company have caused a series of changes, which have led to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to be named co-CEOs of the company.

It should be recalled that, until that time, Stephanie was Acting Director General after her father temporarily resigned from his position pending the completion of investigations into her case. In the meantime, Wade Kellera PWTorch journalist, has provided new details in this regard.

First, Keller points out that the structure based on the existence of co-CEOs is unusual in large companies. In this sense, it is rumored that, Although Stephanie and Khan are not close or friends, they are not enemies either..

In any case, and as previously revealed by Fightful, most of the WWE roster maintains a good relationship with Khan and Stephanieso, in principle, it would be a good sign so that calm can reign at a crucial moment like this.

That is why many superstars have been optimistic about the change, since it could help them stand out. Thus, the company is expected to modify, in one way or another, the priority of different talents in the futurealthough it is unlikely to occur immediately.

However, WWE talent is not the only one who has been hopeful about the changes that are coming. In that framework, some disgruntled stars at All Elite Wrestling have welcomed this newssince they hope that now WWE can show interest in them when it was not like that before.

Keller has not given names in this regard, although it is expected that fighters from any company or promotion are interested in the changes that should occur during and after this transition period in WWE.

