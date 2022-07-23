Adam Sandler’s transformation from comedian to star

It cannot be said that Adam Sandler has had a precisely simple career. The actor had to struggle for years to go from being a wisecracking comedian to occupying the position he currently holds among the best-known and highest-paid actors in Hollywood and owning his own production company.

As you can probably already imagine, Adam was always the clown of the family. The first imitation of him was that of his grandmother and he was always very well received at family gatherings. Nobody was therefore surprised that, once he finished his basic studies, the boy decided to enroll in the Tisch School of the Arts of the University of New York, a very prestigious faculty from which talents such as Alec Baldwin or Billy Crystal had come out. .

Meanwhile, the future star toured all the comedy clubs in the city, where they let him act to polish his humor. Among the best anecdotes of this period is the time when a teacher invited him to have a beer and told him, with all the diplomacy in the world, that maybe he should leave acting and dedicate himself to something else. He evidently ignored her.

And the facts proved him right. Shortly after leaving school, he was cast as Bill Cosby’s son’s best friend on ‘The Cosby Show,’ the hit show starring the African-American comedian who was then one of the biggest stars on TV ( years before the multiple sexual abuses he had committed became known).

Although he only appeared in four episodes, Sandler managed to get a lot of eyes on him. He started out appearing in some movies in supporting roles, but his big break came in 1990 when he was cast in the sitcom ‘Saturday Night Live’.

On SNL, the actor had the opportunity to perform every week alongside comedians such as Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Chris Farley or David Spade, with whom he made some of his best performances as the role of “GAP Girls”.

During that time, the actor sang some comedic songs on television that also became hits off the screen such as ‘The Chanukah Song’ or ‘The Thanksgiving Song’, which reached number 37 on the list for two weeks. of Billboard hits.

Around the same time, Sandler began releasing hugely successful albums of his own original monologues that also included some songs like the ones just cited. On these albums he took the opportunity to put material that, because it was too strong, he couldn’t put on television.

Sandler in ‘Billy Madison’ Universal PicturesGetty Images

In 1995 he finished his stage on Saturday Night Live, he was actually fired, and began his career in the world of cinema. Sandler wrote and starred in the films ‘Billy Madison’ (1995) and ‘Terminagolf’ (1996) (Happy Gilmore). In the following years, films such as ‘El aguador’ (1998) or ‘Un padre genial’ (1999) were huge successes that led him to create his own production company, Happy Madison Productions.

It was precisely on the set of ‘A Great Dad’ where he crossed paths with what would eventually become his wife, Jackie Titone, with whom he is still married and has two daughters.

Sandler with his wife Jackie Titone Instagram Adam Sandler

Throughout the first decade of this century, the actor continued to work in comic films that, although they were not highly applauded by critics, became big hits at the box office such as ‘Little Nicky’ (2000), ‘Aggressive Executive’ (2003) or ’50 First Dates’ (2004). However, the actor began to intersperse these comic roles with other dramatic ones in which no one expected him to appear, such as ‘Drunk on Love’ (2002) or ‘Somewhere in the Memory’ (2007).

In recent years, in fact, the actor has received several awards for his participation in the Netflix film ‘Uncut Gems’ (2019), a company with which he had signed a four-film production contract for no less than 250 million euros. dollars that has made him one of the richest actors in Hollywood. Within that contract is precisely ‘Garra’, the film that he has starred with the Spanish basketball star Juancho Hernangómez and that has just been released on the platform.

