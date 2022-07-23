5 fans from 12 to 60 euros: cool off according to your budget

From a portable mini-fan to one of Xiaomi’s most advanced fans, you choose how to cool yourself.

Today we bring you five effective and cheap solutions to cool off in these hot times, all of them in the form of fan. It is a small compilation ascending in price with some of the best options on AliExpress and aliexpress square.

You will be able to choose, always depending on your needs, between portable fans or standing fans, although we already warned you that all of them are a great buyespecially if what you are looking for is to relieve high temperatures in a practical way that does not require an excessive investment.

Remember that, except for the third option, all these fans are part of AliExpress Plaza, so you will have them at home In a few days and without paying shipping costs. Plus, you’ll have up to two weeks to return them free and no questions asked. So that… let’s cool off!

5 cheap fans you can buy on AliExpress

JISULIFE mini handheld fan. We start with the cheapest option, a mini handheld fan that converts, for just over 10 eurosin a three in one toolsince in addition to moving the air it also works as power bank and as a flashlight. It is capable of operating for five days on a single charge and occupies the same as a mobileso we can carry it in our pocket without getting in the way.

JISULIFE hand fan. For a few euros more you have an option with a few less functions but much more powerful. It’s just as portable as the previous handheld fan but you can move a more air. In addition, it is recharged by USB-Cso we can use the mobile charger itself to ensure that it always has a battery.

FS02 desk fan. We put portable fans aside to recommend this table fan, which can work an entire day without the need for cables. Nice and durable is available in three colors different.

JISULIFE portable fan. Another interesting option can be to raise the level with this other fan, a model that already has more advanced features. It comes with an extendable support that allows us to use it as a standing or table fan, being able to move the air up to 8 meters away, being able to function no wires for 24 hours uninterrupted. A recommended purchase for those looking for an elegant, versatile fan and above all, easy to move from here to there.

Xiaomi Mi Standing Fan 2. We leave for the end Better option of the compilation (but also the most expensive): the Mi Standing Fan 2, a gentleman fan manufactured by Xiaomi It comes loaded with features. You can program it with your mobile, control it with your voice, adjust its more than 100 power levels, make it work without cable for a couple of days, place it on the floor or on the table… A whole world of possibilities that it has on top a very good discount.

