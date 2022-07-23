40 free premium apps for a limited time (4th week of July)
We return like every Saturday to review the complete list of paid apps and games that can currently be downloaded for free from the Play Store for a limited time.
This week’s apps include a notification bar volume controller, sound equalizers, various themed games, and several premium icon packs. Let’s go there!
Applications
That said, let’s take a closer look at the free apps for the next few days.
- Number to word converter offline | Application that converts numbers to words | €0.69 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Memorize: TOEFL Vocabulary | Application to learn and memorize TOEFL words | €4.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar | Adds a volume slider to the notification bar | €0.79 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- Futurum H17 Watch Dial | Watch face for Wear OS smartwatches | €1.39 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- Ringtone Scheduler – Ringtone as per your mood | Allows you to change the ringtone according to your mood | €0.69 -> Free | Offer ends July 25
- verb tenses in english | Application to learn the tenses in English with tables, exercises and tests | €3.49 -> Free | Offer ends July 26
- Task Destroyer | To-do list app, but designed like a game | €1.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control | swipe control navigation bar | €0.79 -> Free | Offer ends July 26
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) | Unit conversion tool for daily life | €7.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 26
- Miracle Morning | Motivational application to start the day on the right foot | €4.99 -> Free | End of offer undetermined
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro | Bass Booster, Volume Booster & Equalizer | €1.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 27
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro | Bass Booster, Volume Booster & Equalizer | €1.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 27
- Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget | Application with famous phrases that are displayed in a widget on the home screen | €0.79 -> Free | Offer ends July 27
- Home Workouts Pro | Home workout app with videos | €1.79 -> Free | Offer ends July 28
Games
If you’re looking to refresh your game library, take a look at these premium titles.
- Soul Warrior Premium | RPG | €1.89 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Pirate Defender Premium | Strategy | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Frontier Wars Premium | Tower defense | €1.89 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Sword Warriors Premium | Action | €1.89 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Superhero Armor Premium | Action | €0.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Live or Die: Survival Pro | Action | €1.19 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Everybody’s RPG | RPG | €0.89 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Dungeon and Pixel Hero VIP | RPG | €1.79 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Coin Princess! | Pixelated RPG | €0.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Connect – Fresh and colorful game | puzzles | €0.89 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Requence | Adventures | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Synonyms PRO | Educational | €2.09 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- Word Puzzle PRO | Words | €2.09 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- Spelling Gaps PRO | Educational | €2.19 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- DungeonCorp. P (Idle RPG) | Incremental RPG | €1.79 -> Free | Offer ends July 25
- Dead Bunker 2 HD | Action | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends July 25
- The Sun: Key of Heaven | Action shooter | €0.99 -> Free | Offer ends July 26
- Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG | Casual | €1.29 -> Free | Offer ends July 26
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse | Action shooter | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends July 27
- CARTOON CRAFT | Strategy | €1.49 -> Free | Offer ends July 28
Personalization
We finish with a few customization packs to give your Android a different touch.
- Super Nova Icon Pack | Custom Icon Pack for Android | €1.19 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Pro fence | Custom Icon Pack for Android | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends July 23
- Light Tosca – Icon Pack | Custom Icon Pack for Android | €1.09 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper | animated wallpaper | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends July 24
- Video Gallery – HD Video Live Wallpapers | Videos to use as live wallpapers | €0.69 -> Free | Offer ends July 28
- Mode – Icon Pack | Custom Icon Pack for Android | €0.89 -> Free | Offer ends July 29
