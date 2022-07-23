25 million dollars. Reese Witherspoon sells her fabulous 1,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion
Two years after buying her fabulous mansion in Brentwood, California for $16 million, Reese Witherspoon (45) put her house up for sale and redoubled the bet for $25 million. It is a house of almost a thousand square meters located on a plot of 10 thousand, in the exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles. English in style, the residence has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a marble-floored lobby, and an imposing library with blue boiserie.
Great passionate about gastronomy, the winner of the Oscar for her role in walk the line He revealed some time ago that one of the rooms he enjoys the most in his home is his gourmet kitchen. “I would love to organize a meal and make a lasagna for the party,” confessed the actress, who in 2019 released the recipe book Whiskey in a Teacupbased on your southern grandmother’s dishes.•