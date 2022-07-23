12 best series and movies

August is getting closer and that is why Netflix announced what are the big premieres that will be arriving on the streaming platform in the eighth month of the year.

As for the series, the Spanish Alma opens with great expectation, which includes supernatural terror while the story of a young woman who changes after a mysterious accident unfolds. And for fans of the comic, appears the adaptation in the form of a series of Sandman, where terror comes from the hand of the monster that controls dreams. There are also new seasons of hits like Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever, which will be available from August 12 and 19 respectively.

Regarding the movies, this month Netflix adds to its catalog Los Thieves: the true story of the robbery of the century, an Argentine documentary film that reveals through exclusive interviews how the most famous bank robbery in Argentina was carried out. While for fans of vampire slayer movies, the premiere of Day Shift is coming, with Jamie Foxx.

But this is only part. Next, we tell you which are the titles that stand out this month in Netflix.

Netflix: outstanding series that premiere in August

This is the list of the main series that are released in this month of August:

Sandman

After years of confinement, Sueño, the king of sleep, embarks on a journey to another world to find what was stolen from him and recover his powers. Available from August 5.

Never Have I Ever – Season 3

Devi and her friends have finally stopped being single. But they’re about to learn that relationships involve a lot of self-discovery…and drama. Available on Netflix from August 12.

Locke & Key – Season 3

After the murder of their father, three brothers move with their mother to the home where he grew up: a mansion full of magical keys that keep powers and secrets. Starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones. Available from August 14.

Echoes – Season 3

since they were little girls, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But their world falls apart when one of them disappears.. Available on the platform from August 19.

Soul

After losing his memory in a freak accident that killed almost all of his classmates, Alma tries to discover what happened that day… and recover her identity. Created by Sergio G. Sánchez, this series premieres on Netflix on August 19.

Ollie is lost

Inspired by the book Ollie’s Odyssey, this family series follows the adventures faced by a toy and its owner to meet again. Available from August 24.

Netflix: Featured Movies Released in August

This is the list with the movies that you can see, for the first time, on Netflix this month:

What fault is karma? – Premiere August 3

Sara (Aislinn Derbez) is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. But soon she will have to come face to face with her sister Lucy de Ella (Renata Notni), on whom luck smiles, and she will have to face a series of situations that will lead her to make a crucial decision. They are things of destiny.

The rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The film – Premiere August 5

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles put their mystical powers to the test when ruthless creatures from another world seek to unleash extreme mayhem.

The Thieves: The True Story of the Heist of the Century – Premiere August 10

Los Ladrones: the true story of the robbery of the century, the Argentine documentary film Directed by Matías Gueilburt and produced by Sebastián Gamba and Julian Rousso, it reveals through exclusive interviews how the most famous bank robbery in Argentina was carried out.

In 2006, a group of men broke into a Buenos Aires bank, took 23 hostages, stole millions of dollars and jewelry from safes, then vanished. After the escape, the ex-wife of one of the thieves betrayed the perpetrators, who were tried and sentenced to prison terms. Finally the sentences were reduced and today they are free. How did the protagonists of this fact get away with it? In this revealing documentary, those responsible for the act tell all the details of how the perfect hit was produced.

Day Shift – Premiere August 12

Jamie Foxx stars as a family man who works hard to provide a good life for his resourceful daughter, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is just a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires for a International Organization.

My two lives – Premiere August 17

At her college graduation, Natalie’s life is divided into parallel realities after taking a pregnancy test. What will her future hold?

Time for me – Premiere August 26

With his family away, a family man takes advantage of his first lonely days in years to reunite with an old friend…a party animal. Starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.