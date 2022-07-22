Xiaomi keeps its promise and brings MIUI 13 to one of its best-selling mid-range – Xiaomi News

Xiaomi seems to be keeping its promise. After updating the Redmi 10, the firm has begun to update one of its best-selling mid-range and that also already has a few years on the market.

We are talking about the Redmi Note 9, a device launched in early 2020 and now can boast of having the latest newsnot only MIUI 13, but also with all the changes and security measures that Android 12 entails.

It’s about the update V13.0.1.0.SJOMIXMa version intended for MIUI Global ROMwhich we can download from this link (RECOVERY) and whose size occupies a total of 2.7GB. Of course, remember to make a backup of your Redmi Note 9 before proceeding with the update.

Other Xiaomi devices that will also update to MIUI 13

The arrival of MIUI 13 on the Redmi Note 9 confirms our suspicions. Xiaomi is updating all those devices mentioned in its latest Mi Pilot program, so the following models should also be updated:

Redmi 8 / 8A / 8A Dual

Redmi 9 / 9A / 9C / 9C NFC / 9T

Redmi 10/10C/10 2022

Redmi Note 8 / 8 (2021) / 8T / 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9 / 9S / 9T / 9 Pro

Also, it is very likely that by the end of the year Xiaomi will bring MIUI 13 to other devices that a priori we thought that they would no longer update. These would be the Xiaomi Mi 9, My 9SE Y My 9Litealthough for now we can not confirm anything.