WWE: Liv Morgan receives a great opportunity for the departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi



Liv Morgan He has become one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE main roster. At Money in The Bank, she won the briefcase that gave her the option to redeem an opportunity at the same show, taking advantage of Ronda Rousey being touched by her fight against Natalya and pinning the former UFC champion.

There has been a lot of talk about the opportunities that some fighters have received in recent weeks and, on the contrary, those who have not benefited from the latest movements, as is the case of Alexa Bliss. Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has talked about this in his latest newsletter, where he has assured that Morgan’s rise as SmackDown Champion is mainly due to the departure of Naomi and Sasha Bankswho have allegedly left the company after being suspended without pay due to their departure on May 16 before starting the weekly episode of Monday Night Raw.

“Part of the reason, if not the main reason, for Morgan’s recent push was the departure of Banks and Naomi.“Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer newsletter. “When they left, the idea was that Smackdown needed a new baby face top-tier female and Morgan was the one who took the cake. It has also worked because the fan base was ready for it.”

Liv Morgan has a very complicated ballot at SummerSlam. She will star in her first title defense on television after her against Ronda Rousey in a heads-up match. Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, both Superstars will have their first solo showdown before the Premium Live Event.

