Will the Merchant of Death be exchanged for a basketball player?

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death”, imprisoned in the United States and who inspired a Hollywood movie, is making waves again amid speculation that he could return to Russia in exchange for two Americans, including basketball player Brittney Griner.

If Viktor Bout, 55, is indeed exchanged for Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, as some journalistic accounts indicate, it would add a new chapter to his legend as a charismatic arms dealer detained by the United States for a decade.

Depending on who you ask, Bout is either a fearless businessman wrongfully imprisoned in an aggressive US security operation or an arms dealer whose sales fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts.

The 2005 Nicolas Cage movie “Lord of War” was based heavily on Bout, a former Russian air force officer who made his name selling weapons used in North American civil wars. South, the Middle East and Africa. His clients are said to have included Liberian ruler Charles Taylor, Libyan Moammar Gadhafi and both sides of the civil war in Angola.

Shira A. Scheindlin, the former New York federal judge who sentenced Bout, wouldn’t mind if Bout got his freedom back in a prisoner swap.

“He served long enough for what he did,” he said in an interview. She said Bout, a vegetarian classical music aficionado who speaks six languages, served 11 years.

He was convicted in 2011 of terrorism. Prosecutors said he was ready to sell weapons for up to $20 million, including surface-to-air missiles intended to shoot down US helicopters. When that was brought up during his sentencing, Bout yelled “lies!”

Bout says that he is innocent, that he is a legitimate businessman and that he did not sell weapons. He had the support of top Russian officials ever since he was arrested. A Russian parliamentarian testified as Bout was fighting to avoid extradition from Thailand to the United States.

Last year, some of his paintings were exhibited in Russia.

Bout’s case fits well with Moscow’s argument that Washington seeks to oppress Russian citizens on questionable grounds.

“From the notorious case of Bout, a real ‘hunt’ of Americans by Russians arose throughout the world,” the official Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper said last year.

Russia describes his case as a human rights issue. His wife and his attorney said his health is deteriorating because of poor prison conditions, where foreign inmates don’t always have the same benefits as Americans.

Last month, Russia’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said: “We hope that our compatriot Viktor Bout will return to his homeland.”

Moskalkova claimed that the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice were looking at whether Bout met the requirements to complete his sentence in Russia.

“We are constantly in dialogue to find ways to resolve this,” he said.

Bout is currently being held in a medium security prison in Marion, Illinois. He should be released in August 2029.

“If you were to ask me today if I thought a 10-year sentence would be fair, I would say yes,” Scheindlin said.

“They gave him a harsh sentence,” added the former judge, who said that the US agents “affirmed that he had said” that he was aware that the weapons he was selling would kill Americans so that they would give him the longest sentence possible.

“The idea of ​​trading it should not be unacceptable to our government,” Scheindlin said. “It would not be a mistake to release him.”

At the same time, he opined that trading him for Griner would be “somewhat problematic.” Griner, a women’s NBA star and two-time US Olympic champion, was detained in February at a Moscow airport after police said she had found cannabis oil in her luggage. The US government said she was arrested for no reason, but Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and is now awaiting sentencing for her.

Scheindlin claimed that Griner was arrested for something that “would not warrant five minutes in jail.”

Others think the same.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch published an editorial on July 9 saying that Bout illegally trafficked billions of dollars worth of weapons “to fuel wars around the world” and that he had “on his hands the blood of thousands” of people, while Griner “made a silly mistake by carrying a small amount of cannabis, which did no harm to anyone.”

Griner could be sentenced to ten years in prison. Her guilty plea came as no surprise to those who know how prisoner swaps work, which are often preceded by a guilty plea.

Whelan was arrested three years ago for espionage, an accusation that according to the United States is an invention.

In 2012 Scheindlin imposed on Bout the minimum sentence for his case, 25 years in prison. He said that he did it because he had no other choice.

Bout was believed to be worth $6 billion in 2008, when he was arrested in Bangkok. US authorities duped him into leaving Russia to negotiate the sale of what they described as “an astronomical arsenal, including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns, sniper rifles, 10 million shells and five tons of plastic explosives.” ”.

He was arrested in a luxury hotel in Bangkok, after having a conversation with informants who posed as members of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). That organization had been classified by the United States as a narco-terrorist.

He was brought to the United States in November 2010.

The nickname “Merchant of Death” was coined by a senior official in Britain’s foreign ministry.

___

Neumeister reported from New York.