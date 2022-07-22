Who are the highest paid actors of 2022? The first is obvious, here are all the others

In a new report released in these hours, Variety confirmed what the whole world already knew, namely that Tom Cruise will be the highest paid actor of 2022 with almost $ 100 million in cachet, Top Gun Maverick takings and sales. home-video: but what are the others?

The report states that no one will even come close to Tom Cruise’s oversized figures, but Hollywood ‘pennies’ are known to be mountains of gold for the rest of mere mortals: for example, Leonardo DiCaprio will earn $ 30 million for a film to be streamed, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, produced and distributed by Apple TV +, much more than Dwayne Johnson will earn ($ 22.5 million) his cinecomix DC Films Black Adam.

The second biggest gain is that of Will Smithwhich will pocket a whopping $ 35 million for the action thriller Emancipation, followed by the aforementioned DiCaprio and the star in a skirt Brad Pitt, who earned $ 30 million for the Formula 1 film that he will make for Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth for Extraction 2Denzel Washington for Equalizer 3Vin Diesel for Fast X, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker 2 and Tom Hardy for Venom 3, all grossed $ 20 million, along with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds for Spirited.

Bottom of Variety’s list Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling also appearwho earned $ 12.5 million from various upcoming projects: he’ll be in The Gray Manshe in Amsterdam by David O. Russell and in Babylon by Damien Chazelle (with Brad Pitt), and both will star in Barbie of Warner Bros.

Who is your favorite, among the many names mentioned? Which movie are you waiting for the most? Tell us in the comments!