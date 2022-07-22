‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Review: A Brilliant Instagram Buffet of Cinematic Fake Feminism

Direction: Olivia Newman. Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr, David Strathairn. 15, 126 minutes.

Welcome to Hollywood, where not even an active murder investigation is enough to stop a book adaptation. best-seller into a brilliant buffet of cinematic faux feminism made for Instagram. Where the Crawdads Sing, which has sold more than 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, is the very definition of a literary sensation. She appeared as part of Reese Witherspoon’s book club. The actress now serves as an executive producer on the film.

You would usually applaud that kind of wise entrepreneurship. But Delia Owens, who wrote Where the Crawdads Sing, is currently wanted by Zambian authorities for questioning over a snippet of ABC News footage that appears to show the shooting and murder of an unidentified poacher by unknown persons in a wildlife reserve overseen by Owens and her husband. , Frames. And anyone who argues that these are irrelevant pieces of biography, unproven accusations that would sit more comfortably in the margins of a gossip magazine, is faced with the strange and uncomfortable reality that much of Where the Crawdads Sing it reads as a moral defense for the laws of nature superseding those established by man.

“A swamp knows all about death and doesn’t necessarily define it as a tragedy, certainly not as a sin,” reads the book’s foreword, along with the opening lines from Olivia Newman’s film. Its protagonist, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), is portrayed as someone whose tether to her home in the swamps of South Carolina is a talisman of unblemished authenticity. When the body of local man Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) is discovered in the desert, everyone assumes that Kya, the lonely “swamp girl” who has been systematically abandoned by her entire family, must be responsible for she. She is arrested and immediately jailed.

Kya and Chase had a flirtation of sorts, a distraction from the fatigues of her ill-fated fairy tale romance with her childhood sweetheart, Tate (Taylor John Smith, who is as sweet and personable as the role requires). And it’s that passionate but very chaste love story with Nicholas Sparks that Newman and screenwriter Lucy Alibar seem most interested in. I’m not surprised at all. Owens has a certain way of fading into the phrase: “being all alone was such a vast feeling that it resonated” is quite charming, and the scenes of Kya and Tate kissing inside a tornado of leaves, or when a flock of sea birds makes its way to heaven, are staged earnestly by Newman.

Does the fact that the movie largely ignores the book’s treatise on nature and virtue absolve it of all connections to Owens’ real-life controversies? It is true that, on an artistic level, it does not improve what is already contained on the page. Newman’s vision of rural South Carolina is so clean he might as well call it #swampcore: the Spanish moss looks bright and pristine, the flower petals in the water almost self-consciously arranged. Owens, at least, presented the wild as wild. Kya is also a young woman treated like she is wild by those around her, while at the same time she dresses and grooms herself like a traditional Instagram wife. There is a scene in which she enters the city and everyone reacts in shock: it is the first time that she has seen her hair and makeup. It looks exactly the same as it does in every other scene in the movie.

Where the Crawdads Sing, in short, treats rural poverty as if it were a desirable aesthetic, the definitive way to reconnect with nature. That’s a problem not just for the obvious reasons. We hear David Strathairn’s gracious attorney argue in court that Kya never had “the weakness of character” to murder Chase. He feels like we’re being asked to empathize with her less because she’s a social outcast and more because she’s a skinny, pretty, white girl. Edgar-Jones does not skimp on the googly-eyed ingenuity: after normal people Y Fresh, there is a real danger that she will be pigeonholed into these kinds of marginalized roles. Her marginalization isn’t about much more than not being invited to sit at the cool kids’ lunch table.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ (Michele K Short)

It feels very ridiculous in light of how the film’s only black characters are treated: a local couple, Jumpin (Sterling Macer Jr) and Mabel (Michael Hyatt), who own a store and take care of the abandoned Kya with a holy generosity. Race, in a movie set in 1960s South Carolina, is not a factor. The film rigorously insists that Kya is the only person in her zip code who has been persecuted in any way.

Again, had anyone paid attention to Owens’s past conservation activities, they might have drawn a connection between how patronizingly stereotypical the black characters in his book are and past accusations of a racist attitude toward the people of Zambia (a well-known, in an article of new yorker published in 2010 characterized his views as “Nice continent. Pity for the Africans”). But hey, who has time to keep an eye on these things when there’s so much money to be made?

Where the Crawdads Sing is in theaters starting July 22