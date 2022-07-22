where it was recorded and the true story on which this furious Netflix series was based

In recent years many series have been made based on events and characters from real life, and one of the most successful was “Malverde: the patron saint“. This American production won over audiences of Netflix not only for its captivating plot, but also for those places that were used for filming it.

Being a period strip, the producers had to work intensely to create an entire city in which the story of “Malverde: the patron saintLikewise, each and every one of the locations is located in Mexico, and here we review some of them.

Chimalapa waterfalls

Among the natural settings that generated the most impact among the public are the Chimalapa Waterfalls, located in the municipality of Acaxochitlan, Hidalgo. The place is so dazzling that the series’ lead actor, Pedro Fernández, recorded a short video for people to get to know it.

Another of the places chosen for the production of “Malverde: the patron saint” is the Cerro del Ajusco and its surroundings, located in Puebla, south of Mexico City. Most of the scenery of that fictional city was displayed there, so it does not exist for those who want to get to know it up close.





The plot of this successful series is based on the life of Jesús Malverde, a kind of bandit who lived in Mexico at the end of the 19th century and who became a true symbol of drug traffickers in that country. In fact, he is considered the protector of criminals and the innocent.

His figure is often compared to that of Robin Hood or to that of famous drug traffickers, who steal from the rich to distribute it among those who have less or have nothing. All those controversies mixed with an intense love story are the premises of this strip, which premiered in 2021 and has 80 chapters.