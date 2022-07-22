With all our respect to the Hollywood Walk of Fame… we all know that in Galicia the shadow of Ana Kiro it is longer than Meryl Streep’s. That said this week the Facebook of the Zentola Tavern of Pontevedra, a restaurant located in the monumental area. The phrase was accompanied by a photograph in which a very young Ana Kiro posed next to Luz Casal, Andrs Do Barro or Siniestro Total. It is the walk of fame enxebre de la Zentola. And it is just one of the reasons why this place, located a stone’s throw from the Teatro Principal de Pontevedramakes cash by exploiting the breech.

Eating at A Zentola should almost validate a master’s degree in Galician enxebrism. Let’s start with what is important in a restaurant: the letter. There is no lack of a basic of the country’s gastronomy: from the Padrn peppers to the raxo passing through the octopus or the sardines. But Galicia does not only enter through the mouth. The idea is that it also does it through the eyes. And that’s where Ana Kiro comes in. Those responsible for this place opened in 2013, with Angel Sorey at the head, they decided to make a kind of gallery of fame on the wall with some of the most popular Galician singers. At first they put eleps, but they were touched and ended up breaking. So now some portraits that simulate eleps are reminiscent of Juan Pardo, Dobarroo Julio Iglesias. Maite, the person in charge, points out that they have numerous anecdotes linked to these paintings. She explains that most tourists only know Julio Iglesias. And that some confuse Ana Kiro with an actress. Others, seeing the portraits, realize that Luz Casal was Galician. In general, they like the mural and everyone rushes to take photos.

The problem is that, if you let yourself be guided by the curious corners, in the Zentola Tavern you will spend a lot of time taking photos instead of eating. There are paintings with typical Galician phrases everywhere and last year a dorna that came from A Illa de Arousa on the roof, in which there is also a huge candle. There are many who ask about the traditional Galician boat: People are amazed that we have put such a boat here. They ask us how we did it, says Maite.





There is also a wall with scallop shells, as if to emulate the hermitage of A Toxa. And even the tables have guides to Galicia; Padrn peppers, octopus or barnacles are drawn on them. These last two are the favorites of the clients. Normal. It’s the best way to take your barnacles home without breaking the bank.

Filed in: Ana Kiro Pontevedra city Meryl Streep Luz Casal Hollywood

