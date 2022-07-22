What was Selena Gomez doing in a village in the lower Bergamo area? – Corriere.it

from Rosanna Scardi

The actress and singer in Italy for the presentation of her cosmetics brand. To produce them the Art Cosmetics of Fornovo, where the singer appeared on Monday

Surprise visit of the American star Selena Gomez at the Art Cosmetics by Fornovo San Giovanni, yesterday (11 July 2022). The 29-year-old Texan actress and singer, launched by the children’s TV program Barney and then appeared in various Disney series (where she also sang the soundtracks), presented her cosmetics brand in Milan Rare Beauty, made together with Sephora. To create the products of Gomez la Art Cosmetics: a video she published on TikTok and immediately went viral with 1.6 million views.

During the visit, the company staff provided Selena Gomez with a white coat with her name embroidered and showed her the manufacturing process of the Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer foundation. Selena herself, smiling, appears struggling with the mixing of the foundation and the (clumsy) bottling of a vial under the eyes of the staff.

For an administration – comments the mayor of Fornovo Fabio Carminati – having realities that work well on the territory, gaining global importance can only be a source of pride. My compliments to Federica Origo, Francesco

Geuna and the whole family of Art Cosmetics for the quality of the work that pays off as always.

After the visit to Fornovo, Selena Gomez left for Milan, where the launch event of Rare Beauty was held. The philosophy of its brand summarized by the slogan be rare, be you and aims to free beauty from the standards of perfection imposed by society to celebrate the uniqueness of each of us. The Rare Beauty brand also participates in a solidarity project: it donates 1 percent of all sales, in addition to the funds raised thanks to partners, to Rare Impact Fundan association that aims to improve access to mental health resources by helping to fill gaps in dedicated services, especially in the most disadvantaged communities.