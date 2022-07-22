What to watch today on TV? Friday July 22, 2022 | TV

14.35 / TCM

‘The letter’

TheLetter. USA, 1940 (95 minutes). Director: William Wyler. Cast: Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall, James Stephenson.

The legendary Bette Davis is the figure on which this magnificent story revolves, in which William Wyler created an old-fashioned melodrama, based on a novel by Somerseth Maugham and supported by a superb screenplay by Howard Koch. Full of passions, and adorned by a staging as strong as it is elegant, the film begins with an overwhelming sequence, in which Bette Davis murders the man she loves.

17.45 / THIRTEEN

‘The big fight’

Cheyenne Autumn. United States, 1964 (165 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: Richard Widmark, Karl Malden, Sal Mineo, Edward G. Robinson, Carroll Baker.

the great fight, The absurd Spanish translation of the original title, The Cheyenne Autumn, is the last western in John Ford’s career, as well as the last story shot by the master in the emblematic landscape of Monument Valley, where he developed so many of his legendary works. At the age of 70, Ford gave himself over to a film as poetic and passionate as it was bitter and radical, which he himself would define as the film he owed to the Indians: the Cheyenne tribe flees from a reservation to their longed-for lands, pursued by the Cavalry, in a phantasmagorical journey that is intuited beforehand that it leads nowhere. Although Warner mutilated the footage by cutting entire sequences, their scissors failed to spoil a huge film.

20.30 / The 1

‘Movie Days’ Reminiscent of ‘Princess Mononoke’

Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece princess mononoke returns to Spanish theaters and, for this reason, the space movie days remember this mythical work with a special report. As usual, the program will review the premieres on the billboard, among which three French films stand out, Haute Couture, Lovers Y A state scandal and the Spanish A boyfriend for my wife. On the other hand, the filmmaker David Martín de los Santos will act as godfather of this installment of the program.

20.35 / Sundance

‘Of rust and bone’

De rouille et d’os. France, 2012 (120 minutes). Director: Jacques Audiard. Cast: Marion Cotillard, Matthias Schoenaerts, Armand Verdure.

Jacques Audiard’s films tend to grip the viewer with convulsive emotions. From beating, my heart has stopped Y a prophet They are very explicit examples. Of rust and bone captures the love story, both rough and tender, that is born between a mutilated biologist and an aggressive boxer. A drama of unusual power affirmed in frames that enclose its characters between slow motions and sharp bursts of light and that trace their sorrows and hopes with overwhelming immediacy.

21.25 / The 2

Adolfo Domínguez, interviewed in ‘General shot’

The designer and businessman Adolfo Domínguez is the guest this week in General plane, the interview program directed and presented by Jenaro Castro. Domínguez receives the program at his house on Mount Ourense, surrounded by nature. In the interview, Domínguez will review his career, will reveal his preference for Balenciaga as the best couturier of all time and will reflect on different current social and political issues.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘The perfect Storm’

The Perfect Storm. USA, 2000 (124 minutes). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Cast: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Diane Lane.

An excellent example of how a blockbuster full of special effects can also stick to the art, today so forgotten by expert fireworks filmmakers, of telling a story. A work that travels aboard a small fishing boat that goes to sea without suspecting that a terrible storm awaits. All this filmed with a steady hand, which is better, and supported by a solid portrait of characters.

22.00 / Antenna 3

‘The Voice Kids’ reaches its grand finale

Robert Tailor

Eight young talents have reached the final of La voz Kids. All of them will compete tonight in a delivery that will start with an exciting number in which the 47 participants who have passed through their stage will sing together. Later, David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra and Pablo López will choose the four artists who will finally face each other to choose the winner.

22.00 / DMAX

Mysterious Creatures Night

The most haunting nights return to DMAX with monster night, a journey around the most feared and mysterious creatures. On this occasion, the leading role falls on the lion Mapogo and his struggle to seize power and control of the African savannah. The story, told in the first person, has as protagonists six adult lions whose life unfolds focused on the fratricidal fights in which they must participate to access the throne.

22.05 / The 2

‘The great adventure of Mortadelo and Filemón’

Spain, 2003 (102 minutes). Director: Javier Fesser. Cast: Benito Pocino, Pepe Viyuela, Dominique Pinon, Paco Sagarzazu.

The endearing characters of Ibáñez, sustenance of thousands of childhoods and emotional company of so many adults, come to life thanks to some magnificent tricks in a meritorious and funny film that faithfully reproduces the aesthetics of the vignettes. It is true that it suffers from an uneven and somewhat disjointed script, but it makes up for its shortcomings with an impressive visual firmness.

22.30 / Four

‘Eight Catalan surnames’

Spain, 2015 (100 minutes). Director: Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. Cast: Dani Rovira, Clara Lago, Karra Elejalde, Carmen Machi, Rosa Maria Sardà.

In the sequel to Eight Basque surnames The haste with which the project was approached after the success of the first installment is somewhat noticeable. Despite this, the chemistry between the performers is working again, the gag they flow and the function is enjoyed placidly thanks to the skill behind the camera of Emilio Martínez-Lázaro, a filmmaker who has always been inexplicably underestimated.

22.30 / FDF

‘Hanna’

USA-UK, 2011 (110 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Cast Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hollander.

Hanna is a lethal teenage hit woman whom Joe Wright embarks on a kind of fairy tale to make her a paradigm of innocence. A stupendous Saoirse Ronan makes the character her own with surprising sufficiency, amid some impressive images wrapped in the music of The Chemical Brothers.

0.10 / The 1

‘undefeated’

USA, 2009 (134 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge.

In 1995, the Rugby World Cup served as the death certificate for the apartheid in South Africa. Clint Eastwood approaches the figure of Nelson Mandela to make a film that, although it is not among his greatest works, is supported by a exemplary work by Morgan Freeman, transformed into the South African leader.

0.25 / Movistar Classics

‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

The Hound of the Baskervilles. United Kingdom, 1959 (87 minutes). Director: Terence Fisher. Cast: Peter Cushing, André Morell, Christopher Lee, Marla Landi.

As the 1950s drew to a close, the great Terence Fisher was in top form. He had just signed two masterpieces, dracula Y Frankenstein’s Revenge, and was heading towards even greater works such as The Gorgon. Among them he filmed what is perhaps the most popular adaptation of the original by Arthur Conan Doyle. Fisher shows his ability to recreate a mise-en-scène that seems transparent, but actually immerses the viewer in rhythmic camera movements that turn The Hound of the Baskervilles in a gloomy gothic tale, with a captivating atmosphere and sinister atmosphere. Peter Cushing, the best Sherlock Holmes in history, is in charge, helped by his inseparable Watson, to investigate the mystery of the supposed curse that falls on a noble family.

