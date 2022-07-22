what to consider and peculiarities

Idoya Sanluis, head of the Vithas Vigo Hospital Emergency Department and doctor in the World Surf League operation in Spain.

When it comes to taking care of your health, Professional sportsmen They go one step further than the rest of the citizens. Due to the peculiarities of their activity, they pay special attention to some planes, and require attention from specialized toilets. This is explained by Idoya Sanluis, head of the Vithas Vigo Hospital Emergency Department, and one of the Vithas Vigo doctors who participated in the operation of the World Surf League in Spain, a championship held in Galicia that brings together a hundred surf professionals.

Sanluis explains that any professional athlete, and also amateur, who performs an activity intensely, “has an important joint overload with respect to a subject who does a moderate sports activity”. For this reason, he comments that professional athletes must have medical attention “aimed at rapid recovery to the previous state before an injury”. “In many cases, treatments tend to be more aggressive than conservative,” says the doctor.

Idoya Sanluis during one of the performances in the World Surf League of Spain.

Regarding the peculiarities of athletes, regarding their medical care, he comments that it is important to take into account the type of sport, activity and injury of each person. Likewise, he highlights the importance of nutrition (with weight and muscle mass control), as well as performing regular tests.



Most common injuries among athletes

The Injuries that specialized health professionals treat the most in sports activities they are usually related to overexertion: tendinitis (in shoulders and knee); meniscus fractures… In addition, Sanlios points out as frequent pathologies sprains, dislocations, ligamentous injuries, fractures, Sever’s disease (heel injury), cartilage injuries and exercise-induced asthma.

“Swimming is the sport that produces fewer injuries and strengthens the upper body the most”

Sure, some sports are more prone to injuries or serious problems than others. For example, Sanluis says that swimming is one of the sports “that produces fewer injuries and that strengthens the muscles of the upper body the most.” However, other types of sports that require a strenuous physical exertion they do present a higher risk, especially from the cardiovascular point of view. We would talk about sports with more impact on areas such as legs, for example.



Previous medical check-up

“It is important that before starting any type of intense sports activity, whether professionally or as an amateur, a complete medical check-up specifically aimed at this type of sports activity is carried out,” recommends the professional. Likewise, it is advisable to have a analytics at the beginning of the season, to act as basal parameters throughout it. “And we must also take into account the Paralympic athletes, where in addition to treating them as athletes, they must be treated for their underlying pathology,” he points out.

Prevention is one of the most important parts of sports medicine. “You know what is usually said, prevention is better than cure,” says the doctor. Thus, she ensures that every athlete knows the importance of stretching prior to the start of sports activity; how to subsequently relax his muscles; and “knows perfectly” how to prevent injuries. “Obviously that doesn’t prevent injury, but it does minimize risk,” she recalls.



The importance of nutrition for athletes

To finish, Idoya Sanluis talks about peculiarities that athletes must always take into account. For example, nutrition (and hydration) not only before and after exercise, but also daily food. “The work of nutritionists must take into account the type of sport that is practiced, and the energy consumption that it entails, since the energy demand of a jumper is not the same as that of a major event cyclist” , point. In addition, he recommends performing a stress test at the beginning of the season, and above all, at the start of sports activity to prevent an echocardio or stress test to rule out heart problems.

“Nutritionists must adapt diets to the sport that each person practices”

The final recommendation lies in the assessment that should be made of the sports activity (and work) when focusing on all kinds of options possible surgical and non-surgical, as well as physiotherapy sessions. “For example, when a cyclist arrives from traveling 200 kilometers, he must have a physiotherapy session to relax the muscles, but he should not attend beforehand. However, a 100 meter sprint runner may require physiotherapy beforehand” , he concludes.