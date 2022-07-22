What premieres on Netflix in August 2022?

After Netflix attracted Stranger Things fans again in June and July, the platform now hopes to surprise and captivate the audience again with great releases for the month of August.

For this weekend, it has released the list of series, movies and documentaries that are added to its content catalog, where the comics are also extended with new seasons of productions such as Locke and Key, I never, and Glow Up.

Top Gun: The Passion and the Glory, starring Tom Cruise, is one of the films that adorn the August releases, as well as The Scandal, with Margot Robbie, Charlize Therson, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow, who tell the story that hits the founder of Fox News, “Roger Ailes”, for a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Here we share the complete list:

All the documentaries that are released in August 2022

Made in Mexico (3/8/2022)

Los Ladrones: The true story of the robbery of the century (8/10/2022)

Uncovered: Volume 2 (8/16/2022

In the mind of a cat (8/18/2022)

I’m a Murderer: Season 3 (8/30/2022)

America vs. America (8/31/2022)

Movies premiering on Netflix in August 2022

Top Gun: Passion and Glory (8/1/2022)

What fault is karma? (3/8/2022)

Carter (5/8/2022)

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (5/8/2022

Cats (8/10/2022)

13: The Musical (8/12/2022)

Day Shift (8/12/2022)

My two lives (8/17/2022)

The Scandal (8/25/2022)

That’s Love (8/25/2022)

Effervescent Seoul (8/26/2022)

Time for me (8/26/2022)

I was here (8/31/2022)

Series premiering on Netflix in August 2022