What movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +: Ryan Gosling, the complete saga of Fast and Furious and the Irish mafia | Entertainment

Once again and like every Friday, we come loaded with cinematographic novelties that we are going to recommend for this weekend. Prepare popcorn here we come with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +.

It seems that the heat wave gave us a truce but it returns this weekend again. However, nothing stops us and we return once again, like every Friday, to offer you the news that some platforms bring, for this weekend.

That is why we come with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video, so that at least the time passes a little faster enjoying good cinema.

Today we bring you a movie in the purest James Bond style, with action, explosions and spies. On the other hand, we have the complete Fast and Furious saga that HBO Max brings us and, finally, a legendary Irish mafia.

The Gray Man: The Invisible Agent (2022), Netflix

The Gray Man is based on the bestseller of the same title, written by Mark Greaney, a well-known collaborator of Tom Clancy, who has already published an entire saga. This is the first title a movie of spies and state assassins in the purest James Bond style.

In the actors section we have two superstars like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, who will be the two antagonists of the film and tells of the worldwide pursuit of two freelance spies and assassins who have worked for the CIA, each of them with a different view of the world.

You can now watch it on Netflix.

Fast and Furious series, HBO Max

HBO Max brings us the entire saga of these wonderful films that have accompanied the occasional generation year after year. For those who are still a bit lost, Dominic Toretto is the leader of a gang accused of hijacking trucks and stealing electronic equipment. On the other hand we have a young police officer Brian O’Conner.

It will all start as one fight police vs criminal gang, but little by little things will change and not only will he end up being part of the cast of Toretto, but O’Conner will fall in love with Toretto’s sister.

From today you have the 9 movies available on HBO Max.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Death Among the Flowers (1990), Disney+

Finally we leave you with a series, a mythical period that covers the history of Tom Reagan, right-hand man and main adviser to an Irish mafia boss, Leo.

Two rival gangs vie for control of a city in which the police are a pawn and the continuous raids are nothing more than a way for one gang to take revenge on the other. Black humor and violence will be the main protagonists in this story, while we wonder if Tom really has some sensitivity and emotions.

It’s available on Disney+ starting today, July 22.