What happened to…: No children, honoree, very much in love… What happened to Roberto Benigni, the director of La vida es bella

In 1997the Italian filmmaker Robert Benigni (69) already had 14 movies in his filmography: he had acted in all of them and directed five, so he felt “hungry for projects” every time. In this way, he began to think about something really surprising to his audience and soon found the Rubino Romeo Salmon story, a Jew who survived the holocaust and who inspired him to write Life is Beautiful. The well-known film, released 25 years agowhich won the Cannes Grand Prix and seven nominations to the Oscar. “Since I started thinking Life is Beautiful, I am obsessed I couldn’t think of other things”, he confessed, then, about the movie that took him to stardom and made him one of the most sought after artists of Europe. Despite this, after obtaining 30 awards, Benigni has only made six more films A figure that could surprise his fans. However, this does not mean that the industry is not interested in it.

Robert Benigni I was born in the province of Arezzo, in 1952, a family he has always described as precarious at the economic level…. But that does not mean that it was not emotionally rich. “We were very poor. my father was a carpenter and we have only one bed at home, where we all slept: my parents, my two sisters and me. Still, the best moments of my life belong to my childhood. My parents taught me a lot, though They did not know how to read or write. In our poverty, we bouquet princes, aristocrats we owned the world and it was beautiful. It is poverty that makes you rich. When you belong to the world the world belongs to you” the actor said -in 2020- to The mail. That is why, ever since, his family supported him in all your dreams. Even the ones that seemed unfeasible. How to become one of the best comedians in your country.

In the first instance, Benigni I studied with the Jesuits in a seminar and then prepared to be counter. But before I was 20 years old, I abandoned all association with numbers to start developing his acting passion. According to some of his biographies, Benigni always knew he had talentso in 1971 he decided to face, for the first time, a large audience and triumphed… What’s more, only six years later he debuted as an actor in the cinema with the film Berlinguer ti voglio bene and, later, in 1983, they made their debut as a director in You my cloudy, where he also delighted his own with his gifts as singer. Because of that, in the 1980s, Italy began to consider Roberto a true prodigy. However, he also became a somewhat controversial character.

The reasons? Robert sympathized with the communist party -I even received an award at the hands of Gorbachev-, I was going to demonstrationsstarred in a passionate kiss with a presenter in San Remo and always spoke naturally about matters that few dare to touch. Especially in 1997, when she ventured out with the life is beautiful and exposed a incredibly creative way a subject that used to be treated in a solemn way. As a result, her tape went around the world and in March 1999 took the oscar for “best foreign language film”, which celebrated jumping between the seats, applauding the audience and delivering a speech that is hard to forget. “I would like to be Jupiter, kidnap the whole world and lie down in the sky, making love to everyone!” commented in front of greats like Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep and his co-star and wife nicoletta braschi (62).

Robert and Nicolette They met in the early 80’s they were engaged for eight years and were married in a intimate ceremony in 1991. Since then, they have participated in numerous projects together -What Johnny Toothpick either I showed– and have dedicated their lives to fulfill your professional dreams. Furthermore, the Benigni Braschi they do not have kids, because -according to themselves- “they have no maternal/paternal sense”. However, I do know that they have formed a beautiful family between the two and usually dedicate romantic declarations of love. Like the one the actor did to half of him last year at the Venice Festival. “I want to dedicate a few words to a person who is at the top of my thoughts, my favorite actress. We have done everything together for 40 years: productions, acting, movies. Nicoletta, I only know one way to measure time: with and without you.” he said about his muse.

For example, Nicoletta has been present in all his latest big productions. Between them, pinocchio -from 2002-, in which Benigni bet everything for everything. Although his way of telling the famous children’s story was not liked and even Rotten Tomatos valued it as one of the worst movies of the year… However, neither Benigni nor Braschi gave up and in 2004 they returned to the fray with The Tiger and the snow, a film about the war in Iraq that, they explained, could make people think. But not changing the world… Necessarily. “I think we actors can help improve the world by being kind people. But only Jesus Christ can change the world”, Roberto affirmed in 2016. And it is that Benigni is quite a believer. So much so that he has on occasion declared that As a child I dreamed of being a pontiff and, this year, joined Pope Francis to narrate the life of Jess in the RAI.

And where is Benigni at present? During the last time, the Italian has made cinema, television and theater, putting more effort into the tables. But that doesn’t mean he’s not interested in making more movies. It’s just that his prolificacy has decreased because today, at 69 years old, better choose their projects and try to realize them through your producer Melampus. On the other hand, between 2020 and 2022, the protagonist of Life is Beautiful He has been honored at countless festivals, due to his extensive career. Even so, he always keeps With feet on the ground and attributes his successes not to fortune, but to hard work. “For me, this is serious work. In fact, whenever I hear people in interviews say ‘we had a lot of fun making this movie,’ I think they shouldn’t have so much fun, because this job is a great responsibility”, mention in 2021.