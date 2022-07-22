What happened to Edward Furlong, the boy from ‘Terminator 2’?

Edward Furlong was going for young promise of the cinema after debuting successfully in Terminator 2: Judgment Day as the young John Connor, sequel to the famous terminator by James Cameron. But, as has happened with so many other child actors who broke into the seventh art with force, it did not take long for him to join the list of broken Hollywood toys involved in various scandals, either due to his addiction to drugs, alcohol or for complaints of domestic violence.

Born in Glendale, California on August 2, 1977 to a single mother of Mexican descent, Furlong was only 13 years old when casting director Mali Finn noticed his defiant gaze and rebellious demeanor on a visit to the company’s headquarters. Association for the young Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Furlong and Schwarzenegger in ‘Terminator 2’ TriStar Pictures

The kid was not particularly attracted to acting, but he hit the nail on the head playing that young man destined to be the savior of humanity in a future dominated by machines, who had the protection of an old T-800 model that he gave life to. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film won four technical Oscars and Furlong won the MTV Movie Awards for Best Newcomer in 1992 and a Saturn for Best Young Actor.

During the filming of the film, Furlong began a love affair with his tutor, Jacqueline Louise Domac, thirteen years older. Oblivious to the comments about the couple’s age difference, she became her manager and they lived together until 1998. A year later, she accused him of physical abuse.

Furlong won the MTV Movie Awards for Best Newcomer in 1992 and a Saturn for Best Young Actor.

Before things went wrong, his work in Terminators 2 It helped him to model for Calvin Klein and quickly opened the doors to new projects, especially in the skin of troubled boys in which he managed like a fish in water. The most prominent is the one he played as Danny Vinyard in American History X (1998), a boy who followed the neo-Nazi ideology of his brother Derek (Edward Norton), despite his attempts to separate him from a world dominated by violence after spending a period in prison.



Video





Terminator 2 Judgment Day (1991) Trailer #1 Movieclips Classic Trailers





Then he would be seduced by the horror genre in titles like living graveyard 2 Y Deadly game, interactive journey. He became the rebellious son of ex-con Jeff Bridges in Broken Heart, a role that earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and in the drama Before and after, based on the novel by Rosellen Brown, was the offspring of the marriage formed by Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson, who is accused of killing his girlfriend. He starred with other industry heavyweights like Kathy Bates in Our Own Home, Walter Matthau in the grass harp and Tim Roth in blood issue.

The actor, shaved for ‘American History X’ New Line Cinema

He appeared in the video clip Livin’ on the Edge, by the band Aerosmith, and under the orders of John Waters he accepted his first comic role as a boy who is fond of photography in Pecker, where he coincided with Christina Ricci. “The truth is that most of the characters I’ve done are quite suicidal types; dark roles that appeal to me. But I wanted to try something different and John has given me the opportunity, ”she said about it.

The entrance to the 21st century got off to a good start with animal-factory, in which Steve Buscemi directed him in this prison drama with Willem Dafoe and Mickey Rourke. However, it was also the time of his physical decline as he became addicted to heroin and cocaine, which would prevent him from being part of Terminators 3 And send him straight to rehab.

During all that time he did not stop working in the industry, although he would do it in series B productions such as The intermediate either Cruel World. He took part in the fourth installment of The Raven (2005), which passed unnoticed, and since then, the only acceptable film from that filmography was his intervention in Darfur (2009) as part of a group of journalists assigned to Sudan.

On a personal level, the situation did not work out either. She married Rachael Bella in 2006 and they had a son in September of the same year. In 2009 the relationship was cut short as Bella alleged irreconcilable differences by saying that she was a victim of ill-treatment and also provided evidence that her son had tested positive for cocaine because of Furlong.

Furlong, in a recent image

Previously, the actor had already been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and for leading an altercation in a greengrocer in Kentucky while filming the indie film jimmy and judy. In October 2012 he was arrested for hitting his girlfriend Monica Keena and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. His sentimental career has been quite eventful and also includes Paris Hilton, Natasha Lyonne, Jolene Blalock and Liz Levy.

Three years ago, James Cameron brought him by surprise from oblivion in a role that was too fleeting in Terminator: Dark Fate, a production directed by Tim Miller and shot in Spain that featured the return of Linda Hamilton and Schwarzenegger as well as Gabriel Luna, Alicia Borrachero and Tristán Ulloa. He hasn’t done anything else worthwhile in the industry. At 44 years old, Furlong has an extremely aged appearance as a result of his excesses, something that does not seem to worry him at all.