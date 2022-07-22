‘West Side Story’ and Spielberg’s dedication to his father

On December 22nd, Steven Spielberg’s version of ‘West Side Story’ will hit Spanish cinemas. Judging by the first reactions to the film, it seems that Hollywood’s King Midas has been more than successful in his idea of ​​creating his own version of the classic musical, the first critics have been very enthusiastic, even for a movie of Spielberg.

But Spielberg’s ambition to create his version of this classic is not casual or a simple fruit of admiration, it has to do with the dedication that closes the film just before the credit titles begin to roll: “For Dad” ( “to Dad”).

FilmMagicGetty Images

Spielberg’s father, Arnold Spielberg, was a huge fan of the film and died at the age of 103 before Spielberg had time to finish it to show it to him. This is what Digital Spy has been told:

My dad and mom bought the record when I was 10 years old. My dad loves ‘West Side Story’, he has seen several productions. He was 103 1/2 years old when he passed away, and I hadn’t done it yet. He hadn’t finished the movie yet. Sometimes he was on set because he was in Los Angeles and we were in New York filming and he would FaceTime on the iPad. He could see the sets and some performances and we would take the iPad to the monitor so he could see the recordings. My father was really interested in ‘West Side Story’ but at the time he was too old to travel to the set, and it was the only film set he didn’t visit. The only. He came to Poland for ‘Schindler’s List’, he came to England for the Indiana Jones movies, and I felt he loved it and was sad that he couldn’t see it so I dedicated the movie to him.

On December 22 we will have the pleasure of enjoying this Christmas gift from Spielberg called ‘West Side Story’, for his father, but also for all those who want to go to the movies.

Rafael Sanchez Casademont

Rafa came to Esquire one day pursuing his dream of talking about cinema and they put him to write about everything else.

