We visit the Château de Saran, the most exclusive residence of Möet Chandon in France, where they have rested from Napoleon to Kate Moss

On the way to Châteux de Saran, the family’s private residence Moet & Chandon, we cross immense green meadows and mountains pregnant with vineyards. Unless you are a great lover of this champagne firm or a close friend of Bernard Arnault, its director, you will not be able to request a stay in this 18th-century French castle. It is one of the issues that makes us realize that on this site, exclusivity is one more coat of arms of the LVMH group.

Upon arrival, we are greeted by a perfectly uniformed team, with a friendly face and warm gestures, who exchange a glass of this bubbly wine for our luggage. Looking up, we discover the immensity of this building, through which figures such as the military Napoleon Bonarte. He himself was a close friend of the winery’s creator, Jean-Rémy Moët, who in 1869 created the famous sparkling Brut Impérial – now Moët Impérial – in honor of his colleague’s 100th birth anniversary. Even one of the rooms, the Imperial (how could it be otherwise), is dedicated to the emperor: with shiny parquet floors, Versailles decoration and two huge paintings of his two empresses, Josephine de Beauharnais and Marie Louise of Austria.

Crossing the gardens that are reminiscent of those described in his works by Lewis Carroll, in the adventures of little Alice, we come across a terrace with a viewpoint from which we can see the commune of Épernay; the champagne heart of the country. Also a hot air balloon in the shape of a cork in which we will get on later to fly over the valley.

These views and the pleasant climate, even being submerged in the middle of summer, justify us why the most famous Gallic family decided to transform the chateux from a hunting lodge to a summer residence. In its surroundings, the peasants collected the grapes that would later be pressed and stored in the wineries that are located in the center of the city. The oldest in France.

The main house has eleven large bedrooms, a large family room, underground galleries loaded with works of art –including an ancient mosaic interpretation of Victor Auban-Moët’s monogram–, a huge hall decorated in great detail and a room dedicated to exclusively for breakfast. These were enjoyed during our stay and can only be described as the finest embodiment of exquisiteness. Decked out in porcelain china and silver cutlery, first thing in the morning we face an exquisite pleasure in dishes such as Wellington-style pâté, delicate tarts or delicious local pastries. Freshly squeezed orange juice, fresh water and Möet served to refresh our palates before such a feast.