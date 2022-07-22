vip, interiors and beach | Where you travel

If Puglia has become one of the most popular Italian destinations in the world, this is also due to Borgo Egnazia. Dream resort a Savelletri di Fasano (Brindisi) between the sea and the olive trees of the Valle d’Itria, that enhances the beauty oftraditional local architecture which is inspired by shapes, colors, materials.

A white rural village, in tuff and local stones, where everything is designed for the happiness of the guests, the well-being of body and mind and the possibility of living authentic experiences, linked to the culture, flavors, nature and beauty of the area, impossible to experience them elsewhere. “Nowherelse“, nowhere else, is the motto of Borgo Egnazia (borgoegnazia.com).

Borgo Egnazia Puglia: VIPs, interiors and the beach

An idea of ​​unconventional luxury that has seduced stars like Madonna, which celebrated its 63rd birthday here in 2021. In 2012 Borgo Egnazia was the setting for the wedding of Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel. On the other hand, the stay of Chiara Ferragni And Fedez: all guests who have contributed to increasing the fame of the resort (and of Puglia) as buen retiro of VIPs.

Then there are countless international awards obtained by Borgo Egnazia from 2010, the year it opened, to today: for example, in 2016 it was elected “Best Hotel of the Year” by Virtuoso (international luxury travel network) and last year it got third place in the ranking 50 Top Italy Luxuryfor the Due Camini restaurant directed by chef Domingo Schingaro.

But it has also been awarded several times for its Spa and is among the top 100 Luxury Hotels in the world selected by the magazine Travel & Leisure.

Love for Puglia: from architecture to cuisine

The love for Puglia, the essence that marks every aspect of the resort, is evident at first glance in the architecture.

The artist and designer designed the structure, made entirely of raw tuff, the local material par excellence Pino Bresciaa native of Fasano, which has reinterpreted the simplicity of the ancient farms and rural villages of Puglia and developed within the property of the Melpignano family three types of stay. All fusion of tradition and modern design, simplicity and services of the highest level:

The court is the 5-star hotel inspired by fortified farms with 63 refined and panoramic suites.

The Village it is the village that recalls the rural villages of Puglia, with its white houses, with gardens, private verandas and terraces, alleys and squares scented with bougainvillea, jasmine, lemons, prickly pears.

Finally, the Houses: 27 villas sophisticated and elegant, all with private swimming pool and Mediterranean gardens, plus a 500 sqm Manor Villa.

Brightness, light colors, vaults and fireplaces in local stone. Furniture, objects, decorations all made by local artisans distinguish the interiors.

The restaurants, the swimming pools, the beaches

At Borgo Egnazia guests have at their disposal three restaurants (the Two Fireplacesawarded with a Michelin star, La Frasca, an authentic Apulian trattoria, Cala Masciolathe beach restaurant), a bistro, a pizzeria, a restaurant suitable for children and a fully equipped kitchen where you can learn how to prepare homemade pasta and traditional Apulian recipes.

There is also an exclusive cocktail bar and, among the meeting areas, there are 3 scenic outdoor pools, set in the local stone, where you can relax in the sun and drink an aperitif at sunset.

For those who prefer the sea, there are two private beaches: Cala Masciola And The source.

The San Domenico Golf, where you play among millenary olive trees, with a view that sweeps to the sea. And then tennis courts, 1 soccer field, 3 padel courts and an outdoor gym.

The list of available experiences continues with courses of all kinds – from cooking to Mindfulness – e the discovery of Puglia away from touriststhanks to Local Adviser. The “local consultants”, always available to guests, to suggest tours and new “tailor-made” activities, such as a lunch in a secret place, or a trip to the sea in the middle of the night with the fishermen.

Borgo Egnazia: the Vair Spa

You can also make a journey in search of inner happiness: alla Vair Spa, where, between candles and tuff walls, a group of local therapists-artists, musicians and dancers guides guests on a personalized path to reconnect with their inner joy. Through food and nutrition, laughter workshops, fitness, yoga classes, treatments and sensory experiences inspired, once again, by the sea and the land of Puglia.

