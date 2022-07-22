Víctor Manuel Vucetich is not excited about beating Gallos

Not even the scoring debut of his brand new reinforcement, German Berteramemade the technical director of the Rayados del Monterrey, Victor Manuel Vucetich who was measured despite linking his third victory in this start ofl Opening 2022 of Liga MX, Well, in his opinion, they are just beginning to achieve the balance that he seeks.

At the end of the match against the White Roosters of Queretarothe so-called King Midas assured that they are still on the way to achieving the operation that he intends and, without a doubt, the three points achieved are valuable, but not to cast the bells on the fly.

“We work to get points and we know the importance of the initial points, we have been preparing and we continue to prepare well, good contracts were made and I think that all this has allowed us to start in this way, but there is still a long way to go to continue”, assured the coach.

“Of course, it is always very satisfying to be with triumphs and that it allows you to continue working despite certain impediments, certain negative circumstances, but I think it is the path we have chosen and we are always looking to improve.”

After the 3-0 thrashing of the visit against Gallos and after linking two games without conceding a goal, Vucetich expressed that he is pleased that, despite the absences, the team responds.

“We have put together a very stable team and the absences are very important, of course, but we also have very reliable elements and this leaves us calm, knowing that we can do without some elements at certain times and fully trust all the others”, Vucetich said.

“That gives the squad itself peace of mind, it gives us peace of mind and I think it’s generating a lot of confidence in us to seek to continue being the same way.”

Rayados has suffered injuries to the players Esteban Andrada, Joao Rojas and Rodrigo Aguirre so far in the tournament. Of the three, only the second is definitively low for this contest.

The Monterrey coach expressed that he liked the performance of the debutant as a starter, Germán Berterame, who scored one of the three goals of the win.

Vucetich also reported that Celso Ortiz left due to feeling muscle strain and there is no serious injury to be regretted.

