Veteran streamer celebrates his 71 years with his followers in Minecraft

Becoming a content creator or streamer is always a challenge, but still, there are those who manage to endear themselves quickly, as it happened with this veteran streamer named ‘Chatty Grandpa‘.

This nice man recently fulfilled 71 years, and found it a beautiful occasion to celebrate it with his followers through his YouTube channel. Chatty Grandpa has 40 thousand followers. All its content is dedicated 100% to Minecraft, the Mojang video game.

His video has so far 4,000 views and 300 comments. All the comments are dedicated to congratulating him on another year of life, in addition to telling him that for many, he would be like the grandfather they did not have.

Chatty Grandpa responded to one of the comments by pointing out that I would gladly accept that role. As we pointed out, all its content is focused on Minecraft, with videos where it shows its house built within the game or creating its own mine.

Armed with a good video camera, it is clear that the veteran is very happy to entertain his followers, since he even has a semi-professional microphone. Many more years to come for Chatty Grandpa and continue to enjoy playing video games via streaming.