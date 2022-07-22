“Uncharted: off the map”: entertaining adventure with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Uncharted: off the map It has just premiered on HBO Max, and it is a good option to entertain yourself with an adventure like the ones from before.

In the line of classics like Indiana Jones or with hints of The Da Vinci Codethe adventure starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is a great option for those who enjoy the genre.

Uncharted trailer, available on HBO Max.

Holland (Spider-Man) plays Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg is Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, who go after Magellan’s lost gold.

This unlikely couple must face a journey full of mystery and danger, especially since there are other competitors looking for the same treasure: Antonio Banderas is Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle plays the villain Braddock.

Uncharted: the movie and the video games

For lovers of action, mystery and adventure stories, this treasure hunt will be ideal, because it has all the ingredients necessary to entertain for a couple of hours.

Movie “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland. (Photo: HBO Max)

The film directed by Ruben Fleischer takes the saga of the popular video games, but travels back to the origins of Nathan Drake, long before the first game.

Love interests and deception, the plot of the brothers, are taken from different Uncharted games, but he did not literally cling to the story at all.

It would give the impression that this saga is going to continue. For now, two hours of entertainment are guaranteed on HBO Max.