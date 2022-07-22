Twitter says it has lost money because of Elon Musk

Image : raphapress ( Shutterstock )

Twitter presented its financial report for the company’s second fiscal quarter, and the numbers were not as good as the social network and its investors expected. The fault lies with Elon Musk, or that is what the company has said in its report. The situation with Musk and the attempt to buy him, and now his attempt not to buy the partner network l, would have complicated Twitter’s relationship with its advertisers during this quarter.

Speaking of numbers, Twitter had revenue of $1.18 billion during the last fiscal quarter, down slightly from the $1.19 billion it earned during the same time period last year (YoY). Both Musk and the problems of the advertising industry and the global economic outlook in general, are cited as the reasons for this reduction in quarterly income for the social network.

The relationship between Musk and Twitter is at a very tense moment. After the businessman announced his intention to buy the company, he soon backed down and changed his mind, having said that he would remove the bots from the social network, after saying that it is because of the bots and the fake accounts that he no longer wants to buy it. . Musk this trying to break free of your purchase agreement, and so Twitter is suing for him to fulfill it. The trial will take place in October.. The social network, meanwhile, seems to want to prove its case with examples like this one. On the other hand, although Twitter lost money this quarter, it gained a lot of users; in total, almost 8 million new daily active users. [Twitter vía Verge]