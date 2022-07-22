twist coming?

Amadeus still has a series of shots in the barrel to fire for Sanremo 2023 and could choose one of the most beloved faces in the world: here’s what you need to know.

The artistic director of the music festival is at work day and night to prepare the new edition. But the news is emerging little by little and are thrilling fans. According to the latest rumors, the conductor would like to bring one (or more) international prominent personalities. Precisely for this reason he left Italy.

Amadeus is working to realize its fourth edition of the Sanremo Festival. And he wants to prepare it down to the smallest detail. After the announcement of Chiara Ferragni as co-host in the first and last evening e Gianni Morandi as co-host for all the appointments, the artistic director is ready to unleash another big hit.

According to what was revealed by the weekly Todaythe conductor would fly to London to meet some English actresses to include in the cast of the event. This would mean that the Italian public could see one or more international artists at the Ariston. But who could they be?

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus wants one or more English actresses: here is who could arrive

Beyond the great I dream of bringing Mina to Sanremo, Amadeus is working to try to convince some British actresses to come to Italy and take the stage of the Ariston during the days of the musical festival. This is what the magazine revealed Today.

The weekly, however, did not specify the names that he may have met to include them in the cast, but it was only emphasized that, after being healed from Covid which had made it positive in the early summer days, he left Italy and flew to London.

Beyond the hot and insistent names that there are on pop stars Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, who could be the international musical guests, there are many British actresses who could push the conductor to go crazy, especially if suggested by their son José.

On all it is impossible not to think about Kate Winslet, one of the most followed and appreciated Hollywood divas in the world. A careful eye also on actresses like Emma Watson and Emilia Clarke which could also attract a younger audience.

Among the eligible names there is also Jodie Comer, she too among the young artists who have already collected a series of prestigious awards. Amadeus could also turn up Helen Mirren, the Oscar-winning actress who has a strong connection with Italy. We just have to wait and see who will be chosen by the artistic director.