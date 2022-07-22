Triple H regains the position of WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations

WWE has just announced through a brief official statement that Triple H will immediately resume his position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relationsa position he held from 2013 to 2021, when he was forced to stop due to heart problems.

Triple H himself has assured in a statement within the statement that is prepared and healthy to regain his position on the board. These were his words:

“I am looking forward to returning to my previous position as head of Talent Relations. healthy, on and ready to take the role.”

At the moment, the short and long-term consequences that this novelty will bring are unknown, however, according to the Wrestlevotes Twitter account, famous for providing reliable leaks about WWE, the news has been known within the company with joy and optimism.



“WWE has announced that Triple H will resume his role as Executive Vice President. For multiple reasons, this is great news. There are a lot of happy people inside the Titan Towers (WWE offices) this morning.”



A few weeks ago, Triple H also returned to the WWE Performance Center, and Dave Meltzer stated that the former world champion would be regaining power within the company. Last month, Stephanie McMahon took over as CEO and Chairwoman of the company following the provisional resignation of Vince McMahon for the sex scandal and diversion of funds, and the news regarding Triple H in WWE could be a direct result.

