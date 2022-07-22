Tonight on TV 23 July 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the talent The Voice Senior, conducted by Antonella Clerici. On Canale 5, the variety show The record show, hosted by Gerry Scotti.

Tonight on TV Saturday 23 July 2022. Up Raitreprose evening with The factory of the world with Marco Paolini And Telmo Pievani. On Real Time instead the talk show airs Second life.

Tonight on TV Saturday 23 July 2022, Rai

On Raiunothe talent The Voice Senior. Also tonight we review the Blind Audition of the second season of the talent of Antonella Clerici dedicated to singers over 60. Coaches Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementine And Orietta Berti they have the possibility to choose the members of their teams. Let’s review, among others, Roberto Barocelli.

On Raidueat 20.50, Women’s European Football: Quarter-finals. The New York Stadium in Rotherham hosts the last of the quarter-finals: we will see France, winner of the group including Italy, on the field against the second classified of group C, which includes the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal and Switzerland. The semifinals will be played on 26 and 27 July, the final on 31 July.

On Raitreinstead, at 9.20 pm, prose evening: The factory of the world. Marco Paolini And Telmo Pievani host, among others, Andri Snaer Magnason, Icelandic writer and activist who addresses the issue of the difficulty of becoming aware of the climate crisis. Then, space for the explorer Alex Bellini who, among his many adventures, has navigated the most polluted rivers in the world.

On Rai 5at 9.15 pm, prose evening: Elena. The show staged by Davide Livermore in 2019 as part of the 55th Festival of the Greek Theater of Syracuse. Between music, dance, words and digital images, light reflections and projections, Laura Marinoni interprets Elena.

Mediaset, Real Time programs

On Channel 5at 21.20, the variety The record show. New evening in the company of the eighth edition of the program conducted by Gerry Scotti. Men and women challenge themselves to enter the Guinness Book. Among the records assigned there is also that of Scotti, who is the conductor who has presented the most episodes ever in the world of “Who wants to Be a Millionaire?“.

On Real Timeinstead, at 21.20, the 4th episode of the talk show Second life. Everyone deserves another chance. Gabriele Parpiglia interviews some more or less famous people who have been able to build a new existence. This week they tell each other Sonia Bruganelli, Aurora Celli and Henry’s Corneralias Enrico.

The films tonight on Saturday 23 July 2022

On Rai Movieat 9.10 pm, the 1999 thriller film, by Jon Amiel, Entrapmentwith Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sean Connery. McDougal, who specializes in the theft of works of art, is suspected of stealing a Rembrandt. Insurance puts his best agent, the beautiful Virginia, after him.

On La7instead, at 9.15 pm, the 1998 drama film, by John Dahi, Playerwith Matt Damon, Edward Norton, John Turturro, Paul Cicero. Mike is trying to change his life and quit gambling. But when a friend out of prison needs his help, he goes back to the green table.

On Irisat 9.00 pm, the 2013 action film, by Courtney Solomon, Getaway – Escape routewith Selena Gomez, Ethan Hawke. To save the life of his wife, kidnapped by a mysterious criminal, former pilot Brent Magna must face a desperate challenge against time. A young hacker will help him.

Tonight on TV Saturday 23 July 2022movies on Sky

On Sky Cinema Oneat 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2011, by Will Gluck, Bed friendswith Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Jamie and Dylan, both single, find themselves working together in an editorial office. A friendship is born between the two, which over time leads to a strong physical attraction; love is around the corner.

On Sky Cinema Dueinstead, at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2021, by Alan Taylor, The many saints of the New Jerseywith Michael Gandolfini, Ray Liotta. 1960s. In Newark riots break out between Italian Americans and African Americans while the young Tony Soprano learns from his mentor, Dickie Moltisanti, the first lessons of “underworld“.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 thriller film, by Billy Ray, Breach – The Infiltratorwith Ryan Phillippe, Dennis Haysbert. A young FBI agent is chased by his superior, suspected of selling secrets to the Russians. But man is a tough ace and in fact setting him up is not easy.