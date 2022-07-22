Tommy Hilfiger will have his own exclusive fashion show on Roblox

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 left us without events or face-to-face galas for a long time. Not only in the video game sector, but many others had to stop all their plans. The world of fashion also went through that bad time. But it seems that little by little everything returns to normal. And so, Tommy Hilfiger has confirmed that he will return to the New York Fashion Week After three years.

It will not only be face-to-face, but the parade will also be digital. How? will be through Roblox and will show, for the first time in the fashion industry. The parade will be aSee Now, Buy Now» and will be broadcast live to more than 50 million users. As indicated by Tommy Hilfiger, this parade will have avatars dressed with models from TOMMY HILFIGER Fall 2022 and it will be done in a digital version of New York City.

Tommy Hilfiger enters Roblox for his next runway show

will be the September 12 starting at 01:00 hours (CEST) when this event that will bring together great fashion personalities starts. The idea is to connect the public through different spontaneous moments of creativity. They will take place in the real life of Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In as several parallel activations of the metaverse.

About all this they have spoken from Tommy Hilfiger. «We had to think about our return to Fashion Week and our hearts took us to the creative culture of New York. This season our experimental show will be a mix between my favorite references from the archives and the concepts of live events and virtual universes.«, they highlighted.

What it seems is that other sectors also want to approach the digital universe and the world of video games. In the early hours of September 12 we will see how this event unfolds.

More in our section business.