Today in history. Oscar de la Renta is born

Oscar Aristides de la Renta Fiallo He was a Dominican fashion designer. He was born in Santo Domingo, on July 22, 1932.

The quality of his clothes turned his pieces into desire by women from all over the world. Over the years he diversified his creations to many areas of design.

reached the international fame in the 1960s, as one of the designers for Jacqueline Kennedy, former US first lady.

Óscar de la Renta, as a fashion firm, has appeared both in comments and in dresses that have appeared numerous times on television. For example, in a chapter of the HBO series, Sex in New York.

In the Carrie Bradshaw She wears a pink dress that her boyfriend gave her Alexander Petrovsky. She also appears in the shoe box in which Kitty Walker, from the Five Brothers series, keeps some letters that her husband does not want her to see and for which she sends her sister to fetch them from her hospital bed. .

He dressed great celebrities like Madonna, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Diaz, Shakira, Michelle Obama among many more.

He died in Kent, Connecticut, United States, on October 20, 2014.

such a day like today

1731. Felipe V and Carlos VI sign the second Treaty of Vienna.

1808. Spain. In Bailén ends the first great defeat of the Napoleonic troops in the Battle of Bailén.

1847. Mexico. In Tabasco, the Mexicans expel the American invaders through guerrillas.

1928. Dominican Republic. Nidia Serra, Dominican painter and teacher, is born. She considered among the greatest in her genre: expressionism.

1940. Great Britain rejects a new German peace offer.

1946. New York. An International Conference is held in which the creation of the WHO is decided.