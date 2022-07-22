In 2020, FIFA received around US$2 million from advertising in its accounts.

In 2021, FIFA recorded $5.125 million in revenue.

The first elite soccer team that earned millions per sponsors it was Real Madrid.

The power of social networks continues to grow throughout the world, which is why many brands, companies, personalities and even sports teams have profiles on various digital platforms. A study by Livefootballtickets.com revealed how much soccer teams like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona could pocket in their bank accounts if they were influencers On Instagram.

Over the years, the sports industry has become one of the most influential in the world, due to the large amount of money it can generate in all its areas. According to a study by the consulting firm AT Kearny, it is estimated that the value of the global sports industry reaches 620 billion dollars in the United States. This is because companies operating in this sector, both large and small, spend millions of dollars each year developing new and improved products, not only for the benefit of elite athletes, but also for amateurs.

The football that is part of this acclaimed industry is one of the favorites globally, where FIFA, the highest body that governs this sport, indicates in its 2020 financial report that that year it registered 5,125 million dollars. While on advertising and marketing issues, FIFA can enter around 2 million US dollars into its accounts, as demonstrated in its 2021 report.

This would win Real Madrid and Barcelona if they were influencers

The marketing digital is currently present in all industries in the world, no matter what you want to promote, Social networks play a very important role for today’s consumer. These types of strategies are fulfilled in the case of football, where brands are a very valuable asset and social networks are one more tool to position oneself and connect with potential audiences, that is, to create a community.

A study by Livefootballtickets.com revealed how much soccer teams like the Real Madrid and FC Barcelona if they were influencers on the Instagram social network, they would earn between 390,064 and 352,923 euros per publication, respectively.

It is no secret to anyone that these two football teams are the most important in the world, so Real Madrid has an Instagram community of around 120 billion followers.

While the FC Barcelona has more than one hundred billion followers, both becoming more popular than some of the influencers most valued.

Although they have stratospheric figures in their digital communities on the platform, these clubs use their profiles to empower the community, launch their own products, among other things. But not to sell publicity like the influencers currently.

The study that has focused on Instagram and its potential return in terms of marketing of influencers for European football clubs, details that it would be more profitable for them to become influencers and achieve quite bulky figures of income for post.

Real Madrid, which has 14 Champions League titles, could earn 390,064 euros (around 7 million Mexican pesos) per sponsored post on Instagram; and Barcelona would register 352 thousand 923 euros, (about 6 million Mexican pesos).

Undoubtedly, millionaire figures that would be added to the other income generated by both clubs for advertising, tickets, shirt sales, among others. This is how he marketing Sports continues to be one of the main muscles of any sport or competition in this sector, since without it the teams or athletes would not be able to make themselves known.

