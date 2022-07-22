This Saturday, in Mujerhoy, Elena Anaya: «You have to fight to find the light, even in the darkest place»
With almost three decades dedicated to acting,
Elena Anaya understands his profession as a tennis match in which he runs around the court, returning each hit to
lengthen the point and enjoy the game. When it comes to answering questions, he prefers
relaxed rally: if things get too personal, choose to leave
pass the ball.
The next
September 9 premieres Cagea character who could have a coffee with the
Mia Farrow from Devil’s Seed and Nicole Kidman from The Others. “Stories always come to you, you don’t choose them. It’s what I’ve felt throughout my career »she explains when asked about the coincidence of
maternity in real life and in fiction.
The
American writer and editor Dave Eggers have
new book, the wholeand in it he outlines a society that voluntarily submits to a kind of
totalitarianism in exchange for security. “At least in the United States there is no level of surveillance that we can resist, because
the only place we are not studied or observed is our home, although I fear that it will happen soon. the author reflects that despite the technological theme of his works, he maintains a
constant fight against technology.
Transience coexists with
democratization of fashionand to the
magazines, celebrities and fashion insiders have been replaced by digital content creators through their
social networks. They have been the ones who have put on the table
the princesscore: the royal current par excellence which is not based solely on tulles and tiaras but on that of the
princess strawberry lips 3.0 claims escape instead of sighs. A movement that bets on a
aesthetic that seemed reserved for the minority but that it is a declaration of intentions that seeks to put an end to privileges.
Bermuda shorts win in unexpectedly sophisticated looks for any
summer occasion and in our fashion pages we bet on the comfort to which
the summer atmosphere invites us. in outfits
two-tone, in linen or crochetthe possibilities are endless when it comes to dressing with comfort and style.
We also talk with
Stella Jean, the Italian designer of Haitian roots to which
Giorgio Armani sponsored from his first parade. “When you are the
only black designer in Italy You have no choice but to raise your voice,” he acknowledges. In a year in which he has designed
collections for Desigual and Roxyits goals remain unchanged: to design a world in which diversity goes from being a
embodied reality.
With August just around the corner, we must first achieve a
nice tan and then keep them. We have allies and we know them very well, from a
diet rich in beta caroteneuntil
nutricosmeticsgoing through creams that
activate melanin and moisturize thoroughly.
The gastronomy
not only can it be sustainable: it must be. That’s why we go from restaurants to which you are going to arrive
in search of flavor but in which we will find
also health. Ibiza, the Costa Brava or Marbella are some of our destinations.