This is what the cast of “Legally Blonde” looks like 21 years after its premiere

While waiting for the premiere of ‘Legally Blonde 3′, Many have remembered what its main actors currently look like 21 years after its premiere. This film starring Reese witherspoon (Elle Woods) is one of the most inspiring for women for its message of female empowerment.

The film is an adaptation of the homonymous book ‘Legally Blonde’ (in English), written by the American novelist amanda brown and tells the story of a wealthy young woman who enrolls in Harvard to become a lawyer, although at first she does it just to win her boyfriend back.

In the midst of the ridicule at being tildad as a “dumb blonde”she realizes that law is her true passion and shows more than one that she can achieve everything she sets out to do.

Now it is expected third installment which will be starring the same actors as always.

This is what the actors of ‘Legally Blonde’ look like

Reese Witherspoon (46 years old)

The actress is considered one of the most successful and wealthy of Hollywood. Although before becoming Elle she already had a career, this character took her to the top.

After this tape he got the Oscar award in 2006 for his work on ‘Walk the line’ (‘Johnny and June: passion and madness’, in Spanish) in the category of Best actress and a large number of awards such as the Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award and another from the Film Critics.

Luke Wilson (49 years old)

Although his career has not been as successful as Reese’s, he has remained immersed in the world of acting, making more than 58 films and 8 series as ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and documentary drama ‘Emergency Call’ (‘Emergency Call’, in Spanish).

Selma Blair (49 years old)

After giving life to Vivian Kensington who went from being the enemy of the protagonist to becoming a very good friend, continued her path in the cinema and theater.

Among her roles, they highlight becoming the mother of the kardashian jenner in the series ‘American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson’.

However, in 2018 he was surprised to reveal that he suffers from multiple sclerosis and has been in charge of narrating his story in the documentary ‘Introducing Selma Blair’.

Jennifer Coolidge (60 years old)

the fun ‘Paulette Bonafonté’, is another of the endearing friends of ‘Elle’. She the famous stake for participating in different comedies such as the movies of American Pie, could also be seen in the series ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Friends’.

Linda Cardellini

The interpreter who gave life to Chutney Windham, has seen his career affected after being immersed in an investigation case for the death of his father.

Jessica Cauffiel (45 years old)

The celebrity who embodied Margot in the tape, has staked in the world of comedy and romance. She could also be seen in ‘Where are the blondes’, as one of the friends: ‘Tori’.

Now she stands out as a producer and director of productions such as the documentary ‘The Original Mind’, from 2011, or ‘The Master’, from 2018.