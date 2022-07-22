This is what Sofía Vergara looked like when she was 14 years old

Sofia Vergara has shown that apart from being one of the most important Colombian actresses in the world, she has also known how to shine not only for her great talent, but also for her great beauty, which, according to her latest publication on social networks, she has had since she was very young. and has managed to preserve now at 50 years of age.

Taking advantage of the famous TBT in the networks, the talented actress dusted off two photographs that she took in Barranquilla in the 1980s and that undoubtedly surprised and left her more than 26 million followers that Sofía Vergara has in that social network more in love.

Sofia Vergara’s photos

In the first photograph, the actress can be seen posing inside a house, looking to the side with a slight smile and wearing a tight green dress; in the second photograph you can see the barranquillera in a close-up of her facewhere you can see his features, while he opens his mouth slightly and stares to the side.

When publishing, Sofía Vergara revealed that the two photos were taken in Barranquilla and that they were taken when she was 14 years old.

“Barranquilla the 80’s🌴#14yrsold (14 years old)”, wrote Sofía Vergara when posting the photos on her official Instagram account.

Of course these photographs were very well received by the faithful followers of the actress, that’s why in a few hours the publication received more than 202,000 I like it and more than a thousand comments from Internet users who highlighted the beauty of the actress and how little her face has changed over the years, well they claim that she has the same beauty as when she was a girl.

“How pretty”, “Did you look like this at 14? Please, you were already so impressive”, “Exquisite”, “Super cute”, “Beautiful as always”, “Divinaaaa very beautiful”, “Much more beautiful now”, “Baby face”, “Much more beautiful now”, “Linda”, “Scandalously beautiful and sooo talented, you make me laugh”, “OMG Sofía, you look younger now”, “Beautiful since childhood”, were some of the comments who received the post.

