This is what is known about the solar storm that would impact the Earth in the next few days

A solar storm could impact the Earth in the next few days, causing intermittence in mobile and satellite services. This was predicted by Dr. Tamitha Skov, an expert in space meteorology and who is in charge of monitoring said freaks at nasa.

According to their information, the phenomenon would appear “as a snake-shaped filament coming from the Sun” and it would be a “Direct hit“.

The specialist’s predictions point to the geomagnetic storm could be so intense, that “some users could experience signal interruptions in GPS and radio on the night side of the Earth”. NASA has not yet confirmed this information on its official channels.

Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #dawn shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside. pic.twitter.com/7FHgS63xiU — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022

Read also: NASA denies that solar storm will cause a global blackout this week

The official page of National Geographic ensures that the detection of this storm originated on July 11, 2022 and “it is estimated that this geomagnetic storm reach our planet in just 8 minutes“.

* The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which it belongs THE UNIVERSALis a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

vare/acmr