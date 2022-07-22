They seek to integrate traditional medicine into hospitals – El Sol de Tulancingo

One of the challenges is to be able to integrate traditional doctors into rural health clinics and hospitals, so that they can bring their knowledge, offer consultations, rituals and herbalism, shared Fulgencio Vargas Vargas, president of the Civil Association of Traditional Doctors of Acaxochitlán.

He specified that what they intend is to vindicate and revalue traditional medicine, as well as make it known to the world, for which they proposed to Governor-elect Julio Menchaca Salazar that they have a space in rural clinics and hospitals.

The idea, he pointed out, is that they have a place where traditional doctors can give consultations, prescribe herbs, perform rituals and others to care for the families of an illness, something preventive or attend to a necessary evil.

“It is a proposal that is made by people who practice midwifery, first aid, preventive medicine, from those who give massages, those who practice herbalism, or those who perform rituals to heal a person”, highlighted.

“If a traditional doctor consults a person and knows that they have a spiritual illness or some issue that a pharmacy doctor or scientist cannot cure, they can be treated,” he shared.

Vargas Vargas, said that there are some master formulas in plants that are used to treat different diseases and that have been tested, with good results, so that the idea is to return to the origin and leave chemistry behind.

He added that there is no school where traditional medicine is taught, because although people can learn herbalism, healing relaxation techniques, energy management, but a traditional doctor, assured that it is not done, but born.