The viral video of Lizzo dancing with the scotch Balenciaga look

Three Grammys, a critically acclaimed TV show and a groundbreaking new line of shapewear but the latest album by Lizzo remains his greatest mission. To promote his new single About Damn Time the american singer and rapper dominated our Instagram feed by posting a hilarious video of her struggling to dance wrapped in wrap dress by Balenciaga. “I’m a ridiculous human … stream About Damn Time and don’t ask questions “writes the artist accompanying the video he shows Lizzo wear one bright yellow tight jumpsuit made entirely with Balenciaga printed adhesive tape.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because it is the same dress originally worn by Kim Kardashian during the Balenciaga Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris during the March fashion week. How can we forget Kim’s robotic walk as she struggles to sit in the front row? The founder of Skims wore her dress with a matching bag, black sunglasses and a wet hair combed back look, Lizzo she chose to skip the accessories and show off natural curls with bangs. The singer’s post appears to be a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot for the September cover of Elle UKwhich was released on Wednesday and was photographed by Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice of AB + DM.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the interview with Elle Uk, Lizzo she faced the problem of feeling comfortable with herself. Despite the strides towards including sizing in fashion in recent years, Lizzo said fashion labels often have to create clothes “from scratch” for her for her photo shoots. As she says she likes it, she asks, “What about the millions of people my size or older who can’t access chic and glamorous clothes?” But the album also marks a turning point for her, where she feels more comfortable with her own hits than she is.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io