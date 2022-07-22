the VIDEO clearly demonstrates it

Apparently the Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué, did not put the relationship and the relationship he had with his partner Shakira at all behind. This is demonstrated by a video that he is depopulating on social networks and that has become, in an instant, viral: looking is believing

You absolutely cannot forget a relationship that has lasted for years. Especially when a lot of children have been born in this one.

2022 was the year of excellent separations in the world of gossip: not just that of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasibut also the one between Gerard Pique and Shakira. The news of the alleged betrayal of the Barcelona defender against the Colombian singer went around the world.

Twelve years of relationships absolutely cannot be put behind your back. This was confirmed by the same footballer who was immortalized in a video that immediately went viral on the web. Their love broke out in 2010, just before the start of the World Cup in South Africa. Apparently it brought him too well to the athlete since with his national team (Spain) she climbed to the top of the world.

Barcelona, ​​Piqué listens to Shakira’s song in the car – VIDEO

@ carmonaa.23 Pique escuchando a shakira😱😂 # carmonaa23 #paratii #fyp #tiktokindia #bcn #tiktok #tiktoker # tiktokespaña #parati #fcbarcelona #gaeltonto #pique #shakira ♬ sonido original – carmonaa23

If it is not repentance then we are close to it. A video portrays the footballer in the car, after having finished training, while he is reaching his home. So far nothing strange, if it were not for the fact that inside his car he is listening to one of the songs sung by his former partner. A sign that he has never forgotten her. A case? We have a hard time believing it honestly.

The video, which is depopulating on TikTok, it went viral in just a few minutes. The song in question is “Inevitable“. All a few weeks after the separation that shocked the world of gossip. In the same video you can see how the player is absorbed in his thoughts. That he was thinking about his ex-girlfriend? Very likely at this point.