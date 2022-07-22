The trailer for The Search, the Disney Plus series, makes you miss Nicolas Cage

I went through hoops with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (only with its first season, because the following ones bored me a lot). I also did it with all the live-action that Disney has been doing ever since he realized the jungle book they were a gold mine. But I’m not going to do it with The searchexclusive series of Disney Plus which just released its first trailer, video that has made me miss Nicolas Cage (and that is already saying).

This is the first trailer for the series The Search

The first noticeable change is that it goes from being called The searchto have as title edge of history (something like on the edge of history). But the differences do not end here: its protagonist will be Lisette Alexisa young man who will demonstrate in this television adaptation of the classic Nicolas Cage who is an actress to be reckoned with.

The problem with the trailer is twofold: it doesn’t say anything (it’s boring, short and insubstantial), and the returns of justin bartha Y Harvey Keitelwho repeat the role they had in the saga, it is not surprising how it was achieved in Jurassic World: Dominion using the same tactic. By the way, Catherine Zeta-Jones will return to the franchise as a cameo, but not with a recurring character; Y Nicholas Cage is missing and they have not trusted him even for that.

When does The Search series premiere on Disney Plus?

Either way, I hope The search, To the limit of history, Edge of history or whatever this television version of the adventure saga is called, it has much more to offer than what was seen in its trailer. For now, everything seems typical of a project without soulincluding its plot premise: Jess is a dreamer who tries to find answers about her family, embarking on an adventure to discover the truth and save a treasure from the Pan-American era. There is also no release date on Disney Plus (although I don’t think it will take too long to see the light).