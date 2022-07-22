The time Jaime Camil revealed why his friendship with Luis Miguel ended

Recently the topic of Jaime Camil and his friendship with Luis Miguelthis arose after the actor recorded an episode with the youtuber, ‘Golden Scorpion’.

The biographical series of the singer let us know private moments of his life, one of them, his relationship with the also actress, Issabela Camilwith whom he shared important moments of his life.

Another factor that allowed us to discover the singer’s bioseries was his weakness for women, which led to his love break with the actress.

The friendship between Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel

In the past, celebrities managed to forge a close friendly bond, even in youth. of ‘Sun’was practically considered part of the Camille family.

However, with the passage of time, that relationship began to fracture, beginning with the failed relationship that they had both Issabela Camil as the singer of ‘The unconditional’.

Now the subject returned to the public eye, this derived from the video that Jaime Camil starred with the youtuber, Golden Scorpionwho during the episode began to question the subject.

This time it was the actor who had to give his version of the controversial issue that causes a lot of uncertainty among the followers of celebrities.

It was the Golden Scorpion who opened the topic by asking him if his father loved the singer more than him, to which the businessman also replied: “Luis Miguel is a life cycle that is over and that’s it.”

Why did Micky leave the Camil family?

After the protagonist of ‘The most beautiful ugly’ will assure that that relationship has already ended, the Golden Scorpion questioned him if they left because the interpreter of ‘The Viking’ had love ties with Sofia Vergara.

“Nothing… well, it lowers all of you, but it’s Luis Miguel, but everything’s fine”

He assured that, although they had not been in contact for years, he stressed that “didn’t think he was dead”at the same time, they remembered when they did the choreography for ‘It will be that you do not love me’.

He noted that they were in Hard Rock Cafe Acapulcoand that Micky had the master of the song and it still hadn’t come out, “there, dancing on the table, the most basic thing in the world, stayed”however, some time later friendship between Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel ended.