the teaser trailer for the series for Disney+ introduces its protagonist… and we miss Nicolas Cage

Sometimes it seems that Disney + is already scratching the bottom of the barrel of its franchises. If she began her career with the promisingly trashy ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (which ran out of steam too soon), now she is showing her series version of ‘The Search’ in a series entitled ‘Edge of history’ in which Nicolas Cage, a priori, will not appear. He will be replaced in his work as a fortune adventurer by Lisette Alexis.

Artifacts and action

Alexis has her big opportunity to thrive as an actress with this series, which is still being shot: if it receives the approval of the fans or not, it remains to be seen. What we do know is that will be well accompanied: Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel will reprise their roles from the saga, while Catherine Zeta-Jones will make a guest appearance.

In the series, Jess is a dreamer trying to find answers about her family.so he embarks on the adventure of his life to discover the truth and save a treasure from the Pan-American era. Indian director Mira Nair will try to breathe personality to a series that seems to be done on autopilot, like taking weight series. A kilo and three quarters of forced spin-off, come on.





If you were only in this saga for Nicolas Cage, don’t worry: a third part of ‘The search’ is an open secret in Hollywood, now that the actor has returned to form part of the first class of actors after passing through ‘Pig’ and ‘The unbearable weight of enormous talent’. Who knows? Maybe we even have a small cameo from Ben Franklin in an episode. We’ll be… looking for him.