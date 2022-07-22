the shocking figure that Joaquin Phoenix will charge for the sequel to the successful film

the successful joker 2019 is getting a sequel, and Joaquin Phoenix will return as Gotham’s villainous clown in the second installment. The film has not yet started shooting, but some curious facts about the production are beginning to emerge, including the millionaire figure that the actor will charge for repeating the role.

According to Varietythe interpreter will receive 20 million dollars for the film, a considerable salary increase compared to his first interpretation of the character, for which he received 4.5 million dollars.

At the moment very little is known about the plot of the film. In June, new details of Joker: Folie à deux [así se titulará la historia], and there is a strong possibility that the film will be a musical. Through a post on Instagram, the director announced weeks ago the title of the film, whose expression, in French, translates as a similar mental disorder that affects two or more people, usually members of the same family.

That is why there is also speculation about the possibility of a co-star in the story and the name of Lady Gaga sounds to put herself in the shoes of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s sensual and deranged girlfriend. According to her reports, the pop singer would be in “initial conversations” to appear in the film; If this materializes, it is also noted that the singer would play a new version of Quinn, divergent from the character of Margot Robbie.

If she accepts the challenge, Lady Gaga could be the third actress to play the villain in the last five years: in addition to Robbie, Kaley Cuoco lends her voice to the character in the excellent animated series harley quinnavailable on HBO Max.

Joker 2 will once again be directed by Todd Phillips, who also directed the award-winning a star is born 2018starring Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

As for Phoenix, it should be noted that the actor won the Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck/Joker in joker, while Hildur Guðnadóttir also kept the original music category. The production also received nominations for best film and direction, among others.

When a month ago Phillips surprised with the news of the return of joker, he did so by sharing on Instagram an image of the script, co-written by the director along with Scott Silver, the same writer with whom he devised the first installment. In a second photo, in black and white, Joaquin Phoenix himself is seen sitting down, wearing glasses and with the script open in one hand while he smokes.

Since jokerpremiered in our country as Joker, became an absolute success when it arrived in theaters in 2019, the rumors about a possible sequel did not stop. Production Weekly already anticipated months ago that a sequel to the film had begun to develop and that it would feature not only Phoenix but also the director of the first installment and Martin Scorsese as producer.

The film managed to collect more than 1,000 million dollars in theaters around the world, with a budget of approximately 55 million dollars, which was a resounding success for Warner Bros. From the beginning, the support of the public was added also that of the critics, who mostly applauded this unique approach to the character and his origins and also the awards.

The dark interpretation of DC comics resulted in a harsh look at current events that ended up elevating the film above the traditional works of superheroes and villains. However, Phoenix later admitted that the moment experienced throughout the shoot was not as exciting as it might be believed from the outside.

Phoenix accepted the role of the Joker knowing that he faced a great challenge, not only because it is a complex role, but also because the bar was set very high after the incredible performances of Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson on the big screen. But, far from seeking to imitate them, he assured that he did not watch any of the previous films with the aim of building the character with his own essence.

To achieve the role, he went on a harsh diet and ended up losing about 55 pounds. “It turns out it affects your mind and you really start to freak out when you lose that much weight in that period,” she said in an interview with the BBC in late 2021.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!