The real reason why Lucía Méndez finished Luis Miguel

Lucia Mendez was one of the couples Luis Miguel when she was young, being one of the most outstanding of the ‘Sol de México’ for having generated several scandals.

However, it was one of Luis Miguel’s courtships that was very different from the rest, among which is Aracely Arambula, Sofia Vergara, Mariah Careyamong other famous ones.

In addition, it is rumored that Lucía Méndez still remains in the heart of the singer of “That’s how Mexico feels”, since after the breakup, it was the interpreter who unleashed several reproaches to the singer.

Because they finished?

It was some close friends of Lucía Méndez and Luis Miguel at that time who revealed the causes of the breakup, since it was the singer who ended “Sol”.

It transpired that the problems that Lucía Méndez had at that time were age issues, since she was born in 1955 and Luis Miguel in 1970.

Witnesses even pointed out that Luis Miguel was devastated after the breakup, assuring that it was a very strong love bond for the singer.

Lucía Méndez also pointed out that after 10 years of having finished with Luis Miguel, the singer continued to reproach him for having thundered him.

