The puzzling call that Ryan Gosling received during the filming of The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling It has become one of the names of the moment. After a series of consecutive successes, the actor has positioned himself as one of the most demanded in the industry.

After starring La La Land opposite Emma Stone and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Gosling starred in other equally acclaimed titles. Among them, blade runner 2049 Y The first man on the moonwhere he returned to work alongside director Damien Chazelle.

The actor has a great filmography and many projects ahead

Now him 41 year old performer is leading one of the great bets of Netflix along with Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms. Is about The Gray Man (The Gray Man), the action and espionage film directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo that brought to life some of the greatest successes of Marvel Studios such as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The Gray Man is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, and follows the story of Court Gentry (Ryan Goslin), a CIA agent who discovers a series of secrets within the Agency, which quickly leads him to become the main target of the same. To carry out the job they recruit Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague of Gentry, who will be in charge of ending his former partner. In addition to Evans and Gosling, the rest of the cast includes Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton and Dhanush.

In recent weeks, Gosling has been promoting his new film, about which he has shared a series of amusing anecdotes. The actor recently made his way through the program good morning america where he talked about the movie and recounted a particular event that completely baffled him.

Much of the film took place in Prague, where one of the film’s biggest action sequences was filmed. During one of the days of filming, Gosling was handcuffed and tied to a bench when received a disconcerting call from his partner Eva Mendeswho was staying very close to the film set with the couple’s little daughters.

At that moment, Gosling He picks up the phone and hears Eva ask him on the other end: “How long are these explosions going to last, because the girls have a Zoom piano class!”. Not knowing how to answer her, Ryan told her about an hour.

It must be remembered that Gosling met Mendes during the filming of The Place Beyond the Pines, released in 2012. Since then, the actors have remained together and have come to form a family. The couple has two daughters, Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada, born in 2016.

Despite the unexpected call that the Canadian received during the filming of The Gray Man, The actor assures that he enjoyed making the film, since he is not only a fan of the action genre, but had long wanted to participate in a film of the genre.

Gosling still has a long career ahead of him and a good number of titles that are already exciting his fans. One of the next will be Barbie, the film directed by Greta Gerwig, based on the iconic Mattel doll in which he plays Ken. Although it is still a mystery what the film starring Margot Robbie with a great cast will be about, it is already positioned as one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. It also has among its next projects wolfman, The Fall Guy Y El actor. At the moment, The Gray Man is already available on Netflix.

