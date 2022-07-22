The Public Ministry attached to the Electoral Prosecutor’s Office of the FGR proposes “non-exercise of criminal action” against Pío López Obrador

The Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (Fisel) of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) raised the non-exercise of criminal action against Pío López Obrador for the alleged commission of electoral crimes, determination that is still subject to review by the General Legal Directorate for Electoral Crimes, which must resolve to authorize, modify or revoke said determination.

According to the records that appear in the ruling of amparo 159/2022, the agent of the Public Ministry of the Federation, Héctor Sánchez Zaldívar, assigned to Nucleus “E” of the Fisel, informed the judge of the case that he already has a draft resolution of “No Exercise of Criminal Action” against Pío López Obrador within the framework of the investigation folder that was initiated by the video in which the former coordinator of Civil Protection of the federal government, David León Romero, is observed giving him cash.

The video, as recognized by Pío López Obrador himself, dates from 2015 and the amount that was delivered was around half a million pesos that were used to set up the electoral structure of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party.

An agreement that is published this Friday in the electronic platforms of the Federal Judiciary Council (CJF), the public ministry assigned to the case informed the amparo judge that is waiting for the General Legal Directorate for Electoral Crimes of the Fisel to rule on “authorizing, modifying or revoking” the agreement in which it proposes the “No Exercise of Criminal Action” in the research folder.

Due to the foregoing, explains the amparo judge, on June 30, the Legal Director General for Electoral Crimes of the Fisel, received a draft resolution of “No Exercise of Criminal Action” by the public ministry directly assigned to the casedetermination that is under study for at the time, confirm, revoke or modify.

“Now, add to the record the various libel presented by the General Legal Director in Matters of Electoral Crimes, through which, he states that on June 30, 2022, the investigation folder was sent to him **** , that occupies us, and that to this date still has not issued any statement regarding the draft resolution of Non-Exercise of Criminal Action raised by the person in charge”reveals the corresponding agreement.

“However, he argues that once this study has been completed, it will issue the corresponding determination so that the responsible ministerial agent is in a position to issue a final decision not to exercise criminal action or attend to the instructions indicated by that legal department, to the effect that it is in a position to comply with the executory of amparo. Therefore, said authorities are in the process of being complied with regarding the executory of protection that we are dealing with.”, indicates the aforementioned agreement.

It should be noted that on May 26, the Seventh District Judge for Amparo in Criminal Matters of Mexico City, Julio Veredín Sena Velázquez, granted an amparo to Pío López Obrador so that within a maximum period of 60 calendar days that expires on July 26, define whether to exercise criminal action, close or file the investigation that Fisel opened against Pío López Obrador for the commission of alleged electoral crimes.

According to the resolution of the amparo, Fisel had a maximum period of 60 calendar days to determine if there is enough evidence to allow it to try to charge Pío López Obrador with an electoral crime. or if the investigation folder is archived or closed due to lack of evidence to attribute criminal conduct to the brother of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The sentence was final since June 14, because the FGR did not challenge the ruling in favor of Pío López Obrador, Therefore, no later than July 26, the definitive answer that the electoral prosecutor’s office, in its capacity as the responsible authority, gives to the amparo trial should be known.

“From the account certification, It is noted that the period of ten days referred to in article 86 of the Amparo Law has elapsed, without any of the parties having appealed the sentence of May twenty-six… Consequently… it is declared that the aforementioned sentence has been enforceable”, indicates an agreement issued by the judge of the case.