The new Steven Spielberg is a sequel to ‘Bullitt’

In this last phase of his career, steven spielberg seems to have found a seam in the past of the USA, specifically in the middle of the century. From there came his interest in a remake of West Side Story (the same one that, after failing at the box office, opted for six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director) and, to the enthusiasm of his followers, the idea of ​​creating an autobiography that is so popular today. In the wake of the Rome of Alfonso Cuaron, It was the hand of God of Paolo Sorrentino and the recent Belfast of Kenneth BranghSpielberg prepares The Fabelmans with release date scheduled for this November 23and a cast that includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and to the very David Lynch like maybe John Ford.





But that is not all. The Hollywood Reporter It has just been echoed that Spielberg is developing a new film for Warner Bros. focused on the character of Frank Bullitt, played by steve mcqueen in the mythical 1968 film, titled precisely Bullitt and led by Peter Yachts. Contrary to West Side Storythis would not be a remake, but another story that reunites us with the character a few years later; evidently with the face of a new actor. The link with Bullitt original is palpable even so, since the same studio that released the film at the end of the 60s is involved, and we find as producers chad mcqueenson of the actor, as well as his granddaughter molly mcqueen.

Josh SingerOscar winner for spot light and responsible for the script from which Spielberg started to the pentagon filesI would write this thriller of action, still without title or cast confirmed. It is not clear, moreover, if Spielberg would direct the film or would only appear as a producer, but his interest in revising an action film classic, which marked its time at the expense of Frank Bullitt’s look (that black turtleneck sweater) is clear. back), his splendid car and, above all, a chase scene in the streets of San Francisco for 11 minutes that has gone down in cinema history.

It is a canonical film that will cost to live up to, but if Spielberg has achieved it with West Side Story why can’t you do it with this one?

