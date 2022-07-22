The new LOL Balenciaga fashion campaign spring 2023

There hasn’t been a time since he came to the creative direction of Balenciaga in 2015 where Demna Gvasalia missed a shot. Whether it is fashion shows, fetish bags, advertising campaigns or testimonials, the result does not change: Demna always makes people talk about herself, creating hype around everything she does (or decides not to do, or lets others do it). A designer capable of combining talent, creativity, avant-garde visions and virality like no other in the world. Disruptive, indeed disruptive, to put it in Silicon Valley jargon. Demna has always been someone who distorts the rules (it is in his stylistic DNA of him), but he does not do it to confuse and confuse (these are rather the effects) he does it to explore, using fashion as a mirror of reality. A reflection, literally and in every sense. Always accompanied by a subtle and perennial sense of restlessness.

And in doing so he traces new routes of style and narration, overcomes limits and breaks down borders. Yet after having marked a path, here he abruptly reversed the direction, ready to go elsewhere to let us observe the world, fashion, society from a new unprecedented point of view. A genius of our times.

This time it’s there Balenciaga LOL campaign just launched, to give us another perspective. More than a visual, a forecast of the future with surreal scenes of new daily life. The operation already has the flavor of a successful bet, with images destined to become new viral, that they erase the boundaries between memes and official campaigns. But does anything else matter? Also from this point of view, Demna has always been unconventional and a step forward: just think of how the Demnagram Instagram page – run by Georgian fan Saba Bakhia and born as a tribute to Demna’s work in Balenciaga – has become theunofficial-official-page of the maison and has earned the devoted Saba a full-fledged employment contract with the brand.

So if the recent Balenciaga campaigns they had staked everything on hyper famous and highly rated names (Bella Hadid photographed by artist Nadia Lee Cohen for the Fall 2022 collection, Kim Kardashian protagonist of the Spring 2022 storytelling) and the Balenciaga Haute Couture fashion show had staged a true pop idolatry – Demna emphasized the relationship with the stars to the extreme , bringing the elite of the Hollywood showbiz to the catwalk (this time not only Kim Kardashian, but also Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn, the new icon of luxury real estate made in LA, and Nicole Kidman) – exactly the opposite happens for Spring 2023. The Balenciaga LOL campaign is made entirely by emerging artists and new talents photography, art direction and stylingupcoming names that – albeit in circulation among insiders – do not manage to gather more than a handful of hundreds of followers on Instagram.

In the era of social overexposure where coolness and relevance are directly proportional to the number of followers, LOL’s (and Demna’s) message goes in the opposite direction. A plausible, credible and very convincing alternative to the karaoke of the usual fashion photographers and testimonials. New talents not to lose sight of, which once they end up in the eye of the Demna-Balenciaga hurricane will become (social) famous in no time. We are sure of it. But that’s not the only reason why LOL Balenciaga gets talked about.

The art director Pietro D’Azzo and the photographer Gabriel Fabri they explore future territories through scenes of ordinary dystopia. A new / old everyday life is reinterpreted under the surreal lens of the two artists and returned through shots capable of settling into the collective imagination and sprouting new reflections on our relationship with technology.

Woman walking in the park with the drone on a leash, instead of the dog. The other one that levitates, thanks to the help of water pumps from a car wash, and seems to make the verse at the Vecna ​​of Stranger Things 4. The man who walks on the water (of a swimming pool). The fire-breathing woman dressed in coconut skin from head to toe, who evokes childhood fears that we thought buried, or the one who on a single wheel awakens the nightmares of a generation led astray by the Wheelers of the famous Return to OZ (including myself).

But she, unlike the Rotanti, drags along a skateboard with a Balenciaga bag. However, let’s talk about fashion and the Balenciaga Spring 2023 collection remains at the center of the narrative along with these decidedly surreal subjects. Human beings come from the future, with exasperated traits, clothes and details, to remind us how we will be shortly or perhaps how we already are. Humanoids who are losing their humanity.

