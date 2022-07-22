The Mystery of John Dillinger, America’s Public Enemy Number 1

Within the immensity of the United States, there is an iconography that extends from shore to shore, and that has left names of all kinds of people in the popular imagination. Gunslingers, actresses, kings of soul, revolutionaries, feminists, millionaires, directors, writers, criminals… Because, yes, too crime conditions the history of a country, and even more so if we are talking about the United States, where the most peculiar cases of thieves or murderers in the world have been known, as well as the most versioned in cinema, literature or television. Well, if one of these figures needs to be highlighted, it is John Dillinger: his fame is due to the idealization that has been made around his thief techniquesas well as his elusive character, which always allowed him to daringly escape from the police.

At the level of Bonnie and Clyde, Dillinger was a myth in life. The Press boasted of his crimes, in the same way that readers read these articles as if it were a crime novel. He was one of the most wanted thieves of his time, and although he died young he had time to become a legend. Dillinger died on a day like today in 1934, when he was leaving a cinema with his inseparable straw hat and with two women. He had been persecuted for some time, since he was declared America’s Public Enemy Number 1, until the thief was shot dead by the FBI. However, although his remains would rest in the Crown Hill Cemetery, in Indiana, his relatives do not cease to affirm that the gangster did not die that day, and that another person was buried in that place. Again, a mystery around this curious figure.

Months before he was shot down, Dillinger had been arrested and jailed for the murder of a Chicago police officer. However, he again managed to outwit the authorities, and managed to escape after a month behind bars. Once outside, he soon organized a gang with which he would steal $150,000, which increased the FBI’s rush to capture him, until that night they screened at the Biograph Theater the movie “Manhattan Melodrama”. Ironically, a film starring Clark Gable in which a gangster is finally executed in the electric chair, and which in Spanish would be titled “Public Enemy Number 1”.

His high-profile escapes, high-profile heists, and quirky ways of flouting the law, as well as his certain charm and unique profile, have kept Dillinger a prominent place in popular culture. He has been represented several times in the cinema: “Public Enemies” stands out, a film in which Johnny Depp played him, and in which Christian Bale and Marion Cotillard also acted. Also, in terms of the world of music, from Arctic Monkeys to Elton John they have dedicated songs or verses of them.