The Mystery of John Dillinger, America’s Public Enemy Number 1

Within the immensity of the United States, there is an iconography that extends from shore to shore, and that has left names of all kinds of people in the popular imagination. Gunslingers, actresses, kings of soul, revolutionaries, feminists, millionaires, directors, writers, criminals… Because, yes, too crime conditions the history of a country, and even more so if we are talking about the United States, where the most peculiar cases of thieves or murderers in the world have been known, as well as the most versioned in cinema, literature or television. Well, if one of these figures needs to be highlighted, it is John Dillinger: his fame is due to the idealization that has been made around his thief techniquesas well as his elusive character, which always allowed him to daringly escape from the police.

At the level of Bonnie and Clyde, Dillinger was a myth in life. The Press boasted of his crimes, in the same way that readers read these articles as if it were a crime novel. He was one of the most wanted thieves of his time, and although he died young he had time to become a legend. Dillinger died on a day like today in 1934, when he was leaving a cinema with his inseparable straw hat and with two women. He had been persecuted for some time, since he was declared America’s Public Enemy Number 1, until the thief was shot dead by the FBI. However, although his remains would rest in the Crown Hill Cemetery, in Indiana, his relatives do not cease to affirm that the gangster did not die that day, and that another person was buried in that place. Again, a mystery around this curious figure.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker